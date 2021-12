The holidays are here, but that doesn't mean that life is coming to a standstill. As Santa gets hard to work delivering presents across the globe, not even the federal holiday will keep some stores and restaurants from remaining open on Christmas Day 2021, with a few locations opening to keep the lights on for those who may need to pick up a last-minute present or a forgotten ingredient for those Christmas Day feasts on Saturday, Dec. 25.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO