Public Safety

ZIP Code 61323 houses no new registered sex offenders in November

By Illinois Valley Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61323 in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 61323...

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walmart sued for allegedly dumping over a million hazardous items a year

New York (CNN Business) — California filed a lawsuit against Walmart Monday for allegedly disposing of hazardous waste at a rate of "more than one million items each year," the state's Department of Justice announced. The lawsuit alleges Walmart (WMT) has illegally dumped 159,600 pounds of hazardous waste a...
POLITICS
State
Illinois State
Judge again says city workers can't get an order to block city of Chicago, Illinois state vax employment mandates

CHICAGO — A federal judge once again has kneecapped a lawsuit from Chicago city workers seeking to halt city and state vaccine mandates. In an opinion issued Dec. 21, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee denied a preliminary injunction requested by more than 100 Chicago fire, water and transportation department employees. Those workers sued in October to stop Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot from ordering them to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
ILLINOIS STATE
New state laws taking effect Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD – Minimum wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordable housing units will be allowed to keep pets. Those are just some of the more than 300 new laws that take effect in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Public Safety
One pharmacy technician license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60518 during Q1

At least one pharmacy technician license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60518 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS
Milwaukee County worker says she took bribes to clear liens over thousands of dollars in unpaid child support

A Milwaukee County child support worker admitted falsely releasing dozens of liens for unpaid child support in exchange for $50 bribes via a cellphone payment app, according to court records. Daneen Marie Pope, 45, of Milwaukee, told investigators she made about $8,000 via the scheme because her county salary wasn't enough, according to a search warrant in the case. The warrant indicated the suspected offenses of theft and misconduct in public office, each a felony. ...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Q1 2022: 24 inmates sentenced in Lasalle County to be released

There are 24 inmates sentenced to jail in Lasalle County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Michael A. Edgleston Jr. for manufacturing or delivery of a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic. Michael A. Edgleston Jr. spent more than four years incarcerated.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Police Accuse Suspect Of Getting Combative With Officers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Coraopolis man faces charges after allegedly taking money from a home in Kiski Township, threatening officers and then fighting with them. Kiski Police accuse Michael Hungerford of taking $10 from a home on Florida Avenue and of repeatedly calling the police station, making threats while intoxicated yesterday afternoon. A short time later, police say he showed up at the station and got combative with officers in the lobby. He faces a long list of charges and allegedly attacked an officer while being taken into the Armstrong County Jail.
CORAOPOLIS, PA

