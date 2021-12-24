ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

By AP News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze. It took 15 fire engines two hours...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Seven Killed After Car Carrying Migrants Crashes In Southern Hungary

Hungarian authorities say seven migrants were killed and four other people injured after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house near the border with Serbia. The incident took place late on December 13 in the southern village of Morahalom, when the driver of the car refused to stop for a police check and tried to escape at high speed, police said.
CNN

Myanmar jade mine landslide leaves dozens feared dead

At least one person was killed and scores were missing after a landslide of dirt and rubble ripped down the waste heap of a Myanmar jade mine, sweeping workers searching for fragments of the gems into a lake and burying them under the debris. Throngs of their families stood on...
The Independent

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said.Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna the Bihar state capital.The cause of the blast in Muzaffarpur was being investigated, said police officer Ram Naresh Paswan. He said the death toll was likely to rise as four of the injured were critical. Panic gripped the area as the powerful explosion shook and damaged homes and factories in the Bela industrial area, media reports said.Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires and explosions in India.Last year, a major fire and a powerful blast rocked a warehouse storing chemicals, killing 12 people near Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state. Read More BEHIND THE LENS: Chronicling a warming worldA village in India's northeast mourns after deadly attacksAsian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
The Independent

Sicily: Death toll rises to seven and two still missing as multiple buildings collapse in gas explosion

Four more bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several houses which collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in Sicily.The total death toll of the disaster in the town of Ravanusa, a small community of 11,000 people close to the southern coast of Sicily, has now risen to at least seven people.However, two others are missing and believed to still be trapped in the ruins of the four buildings which were mostly destroyed in the blast on Saturday evening.Sniffer dogs have been brought in to search the rubble and the emergency services are working 24-hour shifts through the...
whdh.com

At least three dead, 6 missing after building collapses in Ravanusa, Italy

(CNN) — At least three people have died and at least six others are missing after several buildings in the southern Italian town of Ravanusa collapsed early Sunday morning, according to the Civil Protection Department in Sicily. Two people have been rescued, authorities said. Ravanusa Mayor Carmelo D’Angelo said...
CBS Boston

Twin Brothers Reportedly Killed In Mattapoisett Christmas Eve Crash

MATTAPOISETT (CBS) — A Christmas Eve crash left twin brothers from Rhode Island dead, according to a report. The Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a report of a single-car crash just after 11 a.m. Friday. They say a 2012 Honda Accord left the roadway on Route 195 west in Mattapoisett and hit the median, striking trees. The two people inside the car, 33-year-old men from Pawtucket, were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. A spokeswoman for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office told The Boston Globe that the victims were twin brothers Alberto and Ruddy Morales. Two left lanes of Route 195 west were closed for two hours while the crash was cleaned up and investigators conducted a crash reconstruction. The cause is still under investigation.  
wtmj.com

Guatemala town bids farewell to victim of Mexico truck crash

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The body of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Pérez Uxla was laid out for the memorial service Sunday in his hometown of El Tejar, in the highland province of Chimaltenango. Pérez Uxla was one of four migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in...
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
CBS News

Truck crash in Mexico kills at least 53 people and injures 54

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported. The federal Attorney General's Office said the preliminary estimate...
CBS LA

One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning. Dec. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way. The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified. Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim. Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital. The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed. A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.
BBC

Sutton house fire: Brothers died of fire-related inhalation, tests show

Four brothers trapped in a house fire died of "fire-related inhalation", post-mortem tests have shown. Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, on 16 December. A 27-year-old...
NBC News

Two cargo ships collide in Baltic fog, rescue underway

STOCKHOLM — Two cargo ships collided on Monday during foggy conditions in the Baltic Sea between the Danish island of Bornholm and the southern Swedish city of Ystad and a rescue operation was launched for two missing people, authorities said. The 55-metre Karin Hoej, registered in Denmark, had capsized...
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
