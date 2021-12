If there was one word, or rather one acronym, that defined the world of collectables in 2021, it was NFT (“non-fungible token”). And it was artist Michael Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, who lit the blue touchpaper in March. For while NFTs – unique digital artworks, or indeed, pretty much anything that can be rendered into a computer file – had been around for a few years already, it was the auctioning of his work Everydays: the First 5000 Days (2021) for $69.3m (£52.3m) that led to the explosion of interest in all things crypto.

