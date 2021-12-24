ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Devon and Northamptonshire councils announce care worker bonuses

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon and Northamptonshire county councils have announced bonuses for their care workers. Devon County Council announced a £5.3m investment in residential and nursing care, equivalent to around £500 per carer, while Northamptonshire is offering a £600 bonus to all care workers at regulated services. Simon Tapley,...

www.carehomeprofessional.com

