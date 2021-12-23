November: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61533

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — It’s Christmas day, and there are sure to be many Christmas puppies given as gifts this year. However, Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents to seriously consider if they are prepared to take on a pet. They say many animals that are seen as “cute and cuddly” end up at animal shelters and humane societies just months after being brought into a home. From there, the dogs may age and spend years without a loving owner. State Police advises people to narrow down what they’d like for the size and breed of dog, the temperament of the dog and think about the potential future costs before they adopt. They also encouraged people to adopt older dogs or to donate to local shelters this holiday season and to be mindful of state laws about tethering dogs outside, especially during the winter cold temperatures.

