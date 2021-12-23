ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

November: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61533

By Peoria Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61533 in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender...

Comments / 0

Two inmates sentenced in Peoria County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Dec. 25

There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Peoria County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Marcus Fleming for aggravated battery with a firearm. Marcus Fleming spent more than 22 years incarcerated.
Esquire

It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Urge People To Care For Their Christmas Pups

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — It’s Christmas day, and there are sure to be many Christmas puppies given as gifts this year. However, Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents to seriously consider if they are prepared to take on a pet. They say many animals that are seen as “cute and cuddly” end up at animal shelters and humane societies just months after being brought into a home. From there, the dogs may age and spend years without a loving owner. State Police advises people to narrow down what they’d like for the size and breed of dog, the temperament of the dog and think about the potential future costs before they adopt. They also encouraged people to adopt older dogs or to donate to local shelters this holiday season and to be mindful of state laws about tethering dogs outside, especially during the winter cold temperatures.
How many inmates sentenced in Tazewell County will be released during week ending Dec. 25?

There are four inmates sentenced to jail in Tazewell County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Brenden Potter for aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation. Brenden Potter spent more than two years incarcerated.
