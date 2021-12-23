ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Registered sex offenders: No new living in ZIP Code 61759 as of November

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61759 in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 61759...

peoriastandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
North Denver News

2 dead identified in murder-suicide in Denver – ~

DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner and police confirmed Wednesday that the shooting in a private neighborhood in Denver earlier this week, in which two people died, was a murder-suicide. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday in the Gun Club Green neighborhood. A...
DENVER, CO
Kankakee Daily Journal

New state laws taking effect Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD – Minimum wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordable housing units will be allowed to keep pets. Those are just some of the more than 300 new laws that take effect in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
peoriastandard.com

Two inmates sentenced in Peoria County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Dec. 25

There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Peoria County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Marcus Fleming for aggravated battery with a firearm. Marcus Fleming spent more than 22 years incarcerated.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Sex Offenders#Zips#Pornography#Zip Code
Upworthy

Former prisoners open up on 15 things nobody tells you about being incarcerated

The images of prison, for a lot of us, are ones from movies and books. Life in prison is quite different in real life and many prisoners and loved ones of prisoners opened up about life in prison in a Reddit thread. The eye-opening thread sheds light on many things including the food, having access to amenities including the internet, among other things. The life of prisoners varied in different states and countries, which also highlighted which countries treated prisoners with respect. "Former prisoners of Reddit, what is something nobody tells you about being incarcerated that you had to learn on your own?" asked u/jojuinc90, and many obliged. Here are some of the top comments we came across:
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHI

Why Illinois population is decreasing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the nonpartisan Illinois Policy Institute Illinois has experienced a record decline in population this year. 113,776 people have left the state. The organization says Illinois has ranked second-worst in the nation for both population loss and outmigration by percentage of population. The reasons for...
ILLINOIS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer suspended with pay after accusations of excessive force, video of incident surfaces on social media.

A Mississippi police officer has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into accusations of excessive behavior by the officer in connection with an incident that has been widely shared on social media. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs confirmed with local news sources that the officer has been...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy