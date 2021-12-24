ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful weather continues for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a chilly start to Friday, temperatures will warm up nicely under plenty of sunshine. In fact, we should be running around 5 to 7 degrees warmer than Thursday, with highs topping off in...

