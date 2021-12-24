Natera: Standout Buy In Diagnostic Testing Materials, Now Seen By Market-Makers

Huttig Building Products is an interesting play on wood and wood products. Wood is a vital material in our everyday lives. In particular, it is used heavily in the construction space. This is because it is generally cheaper than alternatives, it is renewable, and its natural development makes it plentiful. It stands to reason, then, that because of this, there would be a number of companies that focus on producing products out of wood that investors would be wise to consider investing into. One such prospect is a company called Huttig Building Products (HBP). In recent years, the company has seen some mixed results on both its top and bottom lines. This year is proving to be particularly appealing for the enterprise, but it is probable that the recent uptick in activity is temporary in nature. If not, shares of the business look incredibly cheap. But even if we see results revert back to what we experienced for its 2020 fiscal year, shares probably aren't any worse than being fairly valued. For that reason alone, investors might have an interesting risk to reward opportunity at this time.

