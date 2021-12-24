ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Immune memory less durable after severe COVID-19

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNybk_0dVEW70500
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from The University of Texas, researchers found infection-fighting B cells retain better memory of the coronavirus spike protein in patients who recover from less-severe cases of COVID-19 than in those recovering from severe COVID-19.

The results showed subtle differences in the quality of immune response based on COVID-19 severity.

The study focused on memory B cells that react against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Blood samples were analyzed one month after symptom onset and five months post-onset. After one month, a big proportion of spike-specific B cells were active.

However, the team found samples from eight individuals who recovered from less-severe disease showed increased expression of markers associated with durable B cell memory as compared to individuals who recovered from severe disease.

T-bet-positive, spike-specific B cells nearly disappeared from the blood samples five months post-symptom onset. Overall, a more dysfunctional B cell response is seen in severe disease cases.

Non-severe cases were defined as not requiring supplemental oxygen or invasive ventilation, while severe cases needed invasive mechanical ventilation.

The team says the increased percentage of B cells associated with long-lived immunity in non-severe COVID-19 patients may have consequences for long-term immunity against SARS-CoV-2 re-infection or severity of the resulting disease.

If you care about COVID, please read studies about why people with diabetes more likely to get severe COVID-19, and how to take care of your lungs during COVID and beyond.

For more information about COVID, please see recent studies about everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots, and results showing that aspirin and other drugs for inflammation could help prevent COVID-19 deaths.

The study is published in PLOS ONE. One author of the study is Evelien Bunnik, Ph.D.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#B Cell#The University Of Texas#Plos One
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods that Improve Blood Circulation in Legs

Are you experiencing cramps, pain, and fatigue in your legs? Poor circulation in the legs, ankle, and feet, can cause edema, varicosis, and venous diseases. In today’s video, we’ll explore 10 foods that boost circulation in the legs. Make sure you watch till the end, cause we’ll mention one spice that has amazing benefits for your arteries, that you’ll want to eat daily.
HEALTH
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Magnesium deficiency symptoms, causes, and treatments

Magnesium is an important mineral and nutrient. Doctors usually diagnose a magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, if there are low levels of magnesium in the blood. Doctors define hypomagnesemia as a blood serum magnesium level of less than. 0.75 millimoles per liter (mmol/l) . They can measure this using a blood...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WGAU

Coronavirus: Virus can infect fat cells; lead to severe infection, long-term COVID, study finds

Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy