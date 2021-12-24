ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to navigate the holidays if you’re immunocompromised

By Michigan Medicine
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmJuo_0dVEW67M00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

We hoped the holidays might look different this year.

But with Michigan and many other states struggling to manage COVID-19 surges and the arrival of the very transmissible Omicron variant, trying to stay safe and healthy during celebrations should be a high priority – none more so than for those who are older and/or immunocompromised.

Recently, several researchers gathered on Zoom with a small group of patients and some of their family members to provide advice about how to handle holiday gatherings if you’re at higher risk of developing COVID-19.

7 tips for safely navigating the holidays if you’re immunocompromised

  1. The safest option: Celebrate virtually. But if you do decide to meet in person, take precautions to reduce your risk — and feel free to get creative

Standard measures — like social distancing, wearing a mask and asking others to do the same, taking an at-home or rapid test before attending a gathering and keeping windows open if possible — still apply.

But there are plenty of other inventive ways to keep your get-together safer.

For instance, you may consider gathering at a time of day when you could go for a walk and look at holiday lights in your neighborhood.

Or, could you do a meet-up from your cars with the windows open? Could you eat your feast of ham and cheesy potatoes in the garage?

If you have some friends or family members who aren’t vaccinated and some who are, perhaps each group could get together and then Zoom with each other.

This type of outside-the-box thinking could help you come up with solutions that you and all your guests feel comfortable with.

  1. Start to communicate about any precautions you’d like everyone to take before the day of the gathering to make sure everyone knows what’s required of them

Holiday weeks can get busy, but planning and communicating early ensures everyone’s on the same page and reduces the likelihood that a surprised guest grumbles about the added safeguards.

  1. Try not to do too much in one day

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with a chronic disease or another condition that leaves you immunocompromised, you may still be discovering how your capacity or, as one patient put it, your “budget for energy” has changed.

Your ability to rein yourself in could be tested during the holidays, especially if you previously had traditions like going to four different parties in one day or even one week.

Trying not to fill your schedule too much – and asking others to adapt for you as well – is perfectly OK.

One example: If you’re a busy parent who’s wondering how you’ll be able to wrap all the gifts, hide the presents throughout the house instead and ask your children to find them.

Or, if the kids are old enough, have them wrap each others’ gifts to give them a little more responsibility and create an expectation that they can participate in the holiday prep (and it can be fun!), too.

  1. In that spirit, keep the traditions you love and remove (or adapt) the ones that no longer excite you

If there’s a tradition that feels draining, use this opportunity to come up with one that brings you joy instead.

That may involve reflecting and being honest with yourself about your feelings – and being aware that you may be excited about an upcoming commitment one day and feel overwhelmed about the obligation the next.

It may be helpful to find someone to confide in or write down your reservations or conflictions. This could help bring clarity when you have to make decisions.

  1. Try to plan time for self-care

This will look different for everyone, but examples could be a midday nap, spending some quiet time to read a chapter of a favorite book or listening to music.

Think about where you can place these moments of calm in the coming weeks to help yourself destress.

  1. Be mindful of your own budget

If you decide you need to miss a party but then feel like you have to overcompensate with a pricey gift, let us tell you, you do not. There are cheaper and potentially more thoughtful ways to let the host know you’re still thinking about them.

  1. Ask others for help

If your community is reaching out to ask how they can help (or if your family or friends aren’t reaching out, perhaps because they don’t know how to help), consider how you can communicate your needs during the coming weeks.

Maybe that’s writing a social media post or sending out a group text message outlining what would brighten your day and reduce your workload, like if your sister’s able to bake and bring over her famous pecan pie or your neighbor could deliver the gifts you’ve bought.

It might just be asking your loved ones to respect the difficult decisions you may have to make this season and reminding them that sacrifices now may mean you can make that upcoming wedding or high school graduation in the future.

Written by Mary Clare Fischer.

If you care about wellness, please read studies about existing drug that could prevent COVID death, and people who can fight COVID-19 much better than others.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about green tea that may protect your body as a vaccine, and results showing that eating just one egg everyday may increase your diabetes risk a lot.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Why children much less likely to get severe COVID-19

In a new study from University College London, researchers found fundamental differences in the immune response of adults and children can help to explain why children are much less likely to become seriously ill from SARS-CoV-2. They found that a stronger ‘innate’ immune response in the airways of children, characterized...
KIDS
CBS Boston

How To Discuss Holiday Gatherings During COVID: An Etiquette Expert Weighs In

BOSTON (CBS) – Whether it’s a wild goose chase for rapid testing kits or agonizing over guests’ vaccination status – many families are tackling some tricky conversations about Christmas plans just days away. “We were really looking forward to this holiday season. Now with the omicron variant, everyone needs to pause,” said Jodi R. R. Smith of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. ‘Manners matter, but it’s safety first.’ That’s the free advice Smith is gifting her family and friends, and her phone has been ringing a lot. “Nobody wants to give COVID as a holiday gift, and no one wants to be the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CBS DFW

‘It’s OK If You’re Not OK,’ Getting Through The Holidays After Loss

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many tend to think of Christmas as a time of joy and cheer, but it can be a very difficult time for some. That’s especially true during the backdrop of a pandemic. “Unfortunately this Christmas and last Christmas a lot of deaths have occurred during the course of COVID,” said Dr. Kenleigh McMinn, a clinical psychologist with Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. “There are a lot of people who might be celebrating their first Christmas without a loved one.” Dr. McMinn said it’s not just the loss of loved ones, but also the loss of traditions brought...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

How Do You Safely Navigate The Holidays While The COVID Omicron Variant Is Spreading?

DENVER (CBS4) — The COVID-19 Omicron variant has arrived in Colorado, and it’s on the minds of many right now. With that, concerns are rising over how to safely navigate the holidays. (credit: CBS) UCHealth Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Michelle Barron offered up her best advice on how to do so. “I understand we’re all pent up and want to do things in a ‘normal’ way,’” she told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. But Barron says now is not the time to let your guard down. “(Omicron) is even more infectious than Delta. We talked about Delta being more infectious...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Navigating a chronic illness during the holidays

As a doctor, I am constantly advising my patients to prioritize their own mental and physical health. Get adequate sleep. Eat healthy. Learn how to say no so you don’t collapse from exhaustion. Love and care for yourself like you do others. I talk the talk but don’t always...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron
WLWT 5

Experts explain how to cope with grief during the holidays

With the holidays approaching, experts explained how to cope with grief. The holidays are a time for family and fun. However, for those this season who have lost a loved one, the holidays can be hard. "Everyone grieves differently. Every individual, every person, every family has a different process for...
SOCIETY
myfitnesspal.com

Dietitian Tips for Navigating the Holiday Table

Holidays can be challenging for many reasons — the stress, family dynamics, travel and even the food. Hear me out — holiday food is delicious and special. But, if I had a nickel for every client who came into our sessions with worries about how to eat during the holidays, I would have a lot of nickels. And that’s because, along with the cookie recipes, cocktail parties and family dinners, there’s diet culture messaging declaring you “bad” for enjoying holiday treats. Or, the only way to be “good” and stay on your diet is to restrict foods or exercise like crazy to “make up” for a holiday meal. I am here to say: enough of that. Here are my tips for how to enjoy holiday meals with as little nonsensical diet culture influence as possible.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
fox5atlanta.com

Etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer on holiday tipping

Many customers know the appropriate number for restaurant servers, but outside of dining out, you may not know who to tip during the holidays and how much you should give. Etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined Good Day to offer her advice on how to express your gratitude.
FOOD & DRINKS
WCNC

Facing grief during the holidays? You're not alone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holiday season is meant to bring good tidings and cheer with it. Family visits, time with friends, traditions new and old should spark joy for everyone. But there’s another side to the holidays that is not often discussed: grief. Every holiday season can bring...
CHARLOTTE, NC
protocol.com

What fun plans do you have for the holidays?

For us, it’s all things family this year. We are seeing our first grandson, who was born earlier this year, and we’ll spend a few days doing fun winter activities, as well as eating way too much. Then we’ll spend time with our other children — one of whom married into a family of ranchers and farmers, so, we will spend a few days on their ranch completely disconnected. There, we plan to ride ATVs, hike and — of course — eat more great food! I couldn’t be more grateful for the time away to reconnect with family, and the ability to do so more safely this year.
CELEBRATIONS
marthastewart.com

How to Tell Your Friends You're Not Giving Holiday Gifts This Year

When buying gifts for your circle of friends has become more of a chore than a treat, it's time to cut back. "Gift giving usually starts very organically," says Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, but it often balloons as friends get married and have children, and then dwindles as you and your inner circle settle in different towns or states. Eventually, "it has been years since you saw them and the gift exchange by mail that was fabulous in your mid-twenties is starting to feel stale," she says. And while it's not rude to trim your list, it's important to let your friends know in advance. "To give nothing at all, with no background conversation, is a sure way to minimize the relationship," says Smith. Here's how to broach the topic.
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy