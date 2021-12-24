ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant's consumer finance unit to boost its capital to $4.7 bln

By Reuters
 2 days ago
BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will boost the company's capital to 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from 8 billion yuan, and introduce 4 new strategic investors, an exchange filing released on Friday said.

The unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, is under regulatory pressure to fold Ant's two lucrative micro-loan businesses Jiebei and Huabei into it, which would make it subject to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

China Cinda Asset Management (1359.HK), one of company's new investors and one of the country's four biggest state asset managers, said it will invest 6 billion yuan as part of the exercise.

After the deal, China Cinda will become the second biggest shareholder with a 24% stake in the consumer financing unit, including a 20% stake it holds directly and a 4% stake held by Nanyang Commercial Bank Ltd, a Cinda subsidiary.

Ant will retain a 50% stake in the unit, Cinda's filing to Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.

The filing also disclosed the introduction of three other strategic investors into Ant's consumer financing unit, including Sunny Optics, Boguan Technology, a unit of NetEase Inc (9999.HK), and Yufu Capital, a local investment arm of the Chongqing government.

Last month, Ant said it was seeking to differentiate part of its short-term consumer loan business Jiebei, as it pursues a regulator-led restructuring.

($1 = 6.3640 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Japan to pay companies to keep sensitive patents secret- Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan will compensate companies to keep secret patents with potential military applications under proposed legislation, the Nikkei reported on Sunday, without citing sources. The patents under review in the proposed economic security legislation will include technology that can help develop nuclear weapons, such as uranium...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Temasek-backed Vertex gets approval to list SPAC in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Venture Holdings, which is backed by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) had received an eligibility-to-list letter from the city-state’s exchange. Several funds are planning to list SPACs in Singapore, encouraged by new rules introduced by the...
WORLD
Reuters

Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ** indicates closing price. All prices as of 18:17 GMT. EQUITIES. GLOBAL - Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in light holiday trade on Friday, while the safe-haven dollar eased on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth. For a...
STOCKS
Person
Barbara Lewis
Reuters

China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank has vowed to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market, saying it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs. The statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), made following its fourth-quarter...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

China Evergrande reports progress in resuming home deliveries

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had made initial progress in resuming construction work with its chairman vowing to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months. Evergrande (3333.HK) is the world's most...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Will SoFi Technologies Be a Breakout Stock in 2022?

SoFi Technologies' stock has fallen from recent highs despite the company' long-term prospects. A lot of good news might be on the way for SoFi shareholders. Receiving a national bank charter might set the stock off in 2022. Versatile fintech Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was one of the most notable companies...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Global equity funds see big inflows as risk appetite rebounds

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Global equity funds saw massive inflows as risk sentiment returned with investors believing that the Omicron variant won't bring a big setback to the world economy next year. According to Refinitiv data, investors purchased $33 billion worth of global equity funds in the week ending Dec....
STOCKS
Reuters

Enel’s fintech pivot comes at generous price

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Enel (ENEI.MI) is paying handsomely to get its foot in the fintech door. The 70 billion euro Italian utility is shelling out up to 361 million euros for half of payments firm Mooney. Including debt, the deal values the Italian group, currently owned by private equity outfit CVC, at nearly 1.4 billion euros. Financial services operator Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) is scooping up the other half.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Analysis: How 2021 became the year of ESG investing

BOSTON/LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Investors concerned about climate change and social justice had a bumper year in 2021, successfully pushing companies and regulators to make changes amid record inflows to funds focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues. Extreme weather becoming more frequent and events highlighting social...
MARKETS
Reuters

Ant will be best among China’s BAD bunch

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A new Chinese technology trinity is set to rise. Following in the footsteps of Baidu (9888.HK), Alibaba (9988.HK) and Tencent (0700.HK) are ByteDance, Ant and Didi Global (DIDI.N). After a brutal year for the entire sector, the path back through new rules and a slowing economy looks tough, but Jack Ma’s financial services marketplace will lead the uphill march.
TECHNOLOGY
Beijing, CN
China
Reuters

ESG acronym is due for a spin-off of its initials

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Electric’s doing it. So is Toshiba (6502.T). And Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N). Breakups are all the rage and rightly so: The individual parts of sprawling corporations can be better managed on their own and are arguably worth more separately than the whole. But the biggest breakup of 2022 won’t be company specific. It’s time to spin off the letters in ESG.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ares gifts AMP’s new CEO a consolation prize

MELBOURNE, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beleaguered Australian wealth manager AMP (AMP.AX) is ending a terrible year on a bit of a high. Its shares are down 40% since the start of January; it ousted former Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari in April and failed to sell read more first the entire company and then a 60% stake in its real-estate and infrastructure-investing division to Ares Management (ARES.N). New boss Alexis George, though, has managed to best her predecessor by striking a deal with the U.S. investment firm.
BUSINESS
Reuters

BOJ offers to pump $18 bln into green finance scheme

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan offered on Thursday to extend $18 billion worth of loans to financial institutions in a first auction conducted for a new scheme aimed at promoting activities to fight climate change. The combined 2.05 trillion yen ($17.94 billion) in loans will be...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Investment firm Coller Capital explores sale -sources

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Coller Capital Ltd, one of the world's biggest investors in private equity fund interests, is exploring options that include a sale of the business, people familiar with the matter said. Coller has been working with an investment bank as it mulls divesting a stake or the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Is in High Gear Today

Nio has strong growth potential in 2022, says a Deutsche Bank analyst. After opening Thursday on a soft note, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE:NIO) swiftly reversed course and jumped 2.7% by 12:25 p.m. ET after an analyst picked Nio as an attractive stock to buy as we enter the new year.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

