Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Warmup Into The Mid 50s Christmas Eve

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

Hi Everyone!

Generally speaking, we have no weather issues to worry about over the Christmas holiday weeks end and weekend. BUT NOTE as the first of two fast-moving “clipper systems” in the “7 Day Forecast” pass by just to our North, tonight, we could see some VERY LIGHT showers in Northeast Harford County, and Cecil County.

The forecast low’s around the “Metro” are anywhere from 32°- to 35°. But up I-95 we are forecasting the upper 20’s. Roads are still chilled down from the past few days and any light moisture could become a spotty light glaze. This is something to be aware of but we cannot guarantee that possibility hours out.

Any problems, if any, will become a “real-time” issue tomorrow morning. And Meteorologist Meg McNamara will be watching this situation closely for you during the morning news.

Behind that clipper, we will see a Southerly flow and milder temperatures. The mid 50’s are forecast tomorrow.

Another “clipper” will swing by in the wake of tonight’s event and we might see some overnight sprinkles into Christmas morning. But with forecast lows Friday night in the upper 30’s to low 40’s slick issues are not a concern. Mild air continuing to stream through the Mid-Atlantic on Christmas will jump our high to within arms reach of 60°. And keep it dry, and mild on Sunday Funday.

Stay safe, and be well friends.

Marty B!

Comments / 5

