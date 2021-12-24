ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Tapings of Wendy Williams’ and Nick Cannon’s talk shows are canceled due to COVID-19 surge

By Staff
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTapings of episodes of The Wendy Williams Show and Nick Cannon have been canceled because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in New York City. Williams has been off the show since September as she focuses on her health issues — the talk show host has Graves disease. Guest hosts...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey ‘Reached Out’ To Ex Nick Cannon ‘In Private’ After Death Of His Son Zen

Mariah Carey gave ex Nick Cannon ‘her deepest and most sincerest condolences’ after his 5-month-old son Zen died of a brain tumor, a source says. Following the tragic death of his 5-month-old son Zen on December 5, Nick Cannon, 41, heard from his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 52. “Mariah has reached out to Nick in private to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of his son,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She is not expected to say anything about it publicly and she will not discuss it if asked about it because Mariah prefers to keep these types of matters private.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Ken Jeong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid#Sherrieshepherd#Fox#Toast Roast 2022#Community
HollywoodLife

Sherri Shepherd Rushed To Hospital Just Before Hosting Wendy Williams Show For Emergency Surgery

Oh no! Sherri Shepherd was supposed to host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ this week, but she had to bail after being rushed to the hospital due to appendicitis!. Fans tuning into the Monday (Dec. 13) episode of The Wendy Williams Show were greeted not by the sight of Sherri Shepherd but of Michael Rapaport. “Right, so Sherri was supposed to host today,” said Michael, 51, before revealing what caused Sherri, 54, to miss out. “Unfortunately, she had appendicitis. Okay? She’s fine. She is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She’s feeling fine today, and she is resting. Get. Well. Soon. Sherri. We love you.” While Michael – a friend of The Wendy Williams Show – is a good substitute, it’s sad to see Sherri miss her turn in the hosting seat.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wbwn.com

Fox Cancels NYE Celebration Due to COVID Surge

Fox has decided to cancel its annual New Year’s Eve Times Square Broadcast, citing the current COVID-19 surge. The netword just announced that its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 would be canceled with replacement programming to be announced soon. The special was set to be hosted...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

FOX Cancels New Year's Eve 2022 Special Due to COVID-19 Surge

Fox's previously announced "New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022" event hosted once again by Joel McHale and Ken Jeong has been cancelled by the network due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the rise of the Omicron variant as the dominant strain in the United States. The special, which would be the second of the format after a Toast & Roast 2011 took place previously, was set to film in New York on New Year's Eve. Special guest were to include Kelly Osbourne and musical performances by Billy Idol, Imagine Dragons, P!nk, and Maroon 5. In a statement confirmed the new, Fox Entertainment wrote:
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Alyssa Scott Mourns Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen, Shares His 1st Christmas Onesie: ‘I Don’t Know Exactly What to Do’

Alyssa Scott mourned the loss of her son on what would have been his first Christmas. “Maybe you close the door to the nursery. Maybe you leave it open. Maybe you have boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers This is where I’m at,” Scott, 28, wrote alongside a photo of Zen’s crib in his nursery via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 23.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon Opens Up on the 'Today' Show, After Son's Death

Nick Cannon is on a long road to healing following the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a malignant brain tumor earlier this month. The "Wild 'N Out" star told folks on the "Today" show that he relied on his faith to get him through this tough time, saying, "I'm optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy