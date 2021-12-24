ShowBizMinute: Didion, Noth, Bateman

Click here to read the full article. Joan Didion, an unmatchable talent, who was fearless in her writing and inquisitive with her insights, died Thursday at the age of 87.
As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force, who at times turned her personal pain into prose. In 2005, Didion was awarded the National Book Award for nonfiction for “The Year of Magical Thinking,” which centered on the loss of her husband John Gregory Dunne.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Fashion Moments from the 46th Season of 'SNL'Garage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighCeline...
Comments / 0