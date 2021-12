First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes a decision can be made on any changes to self-isolation rules “soon”, but warned of possible dangers.The UK Government has cut self-isolation requirements for those in England to just seven days provided two lateral flow tests are returned on the sixth and seventh day of isolation.The Scottish Government has come under pressure, from the Scottish Tories in particular, to follow suit.But Ms Sturgeon has said she will wait for advice from public health officials before making any decision, which could take days or even weeks.“The advice right now, given the very fragile...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO