Russian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2 bln roubles

2 days ago
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Friday said it was fining Alphabet’s Google 7.2 billion roubles ($98 million) for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the first revenue-based fine in this kind of case in Russia.

Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom. ($1 = 73.3613 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Related
Reuters

Japan to pay companies to keep sensitive patents secret- Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan will compensate companies to keep secret patents with potential military applications under proposed legislation, the Nikkei reported on Sunday, without citing sources. The patents under review in the proposed economic security legislation will include technology that can help develop nuclear weapons, such as uranium...
ECONOMY
sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Berlin and Kremlin envoys to meet over Ukraine, says source

BERLIN, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Senior German and Russian government officials have agreed to a rare in-person meeting next month in an effort to ease political tensions over Ukraine, a German government source said on Saturday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and Russia's Ukraine negotiator Dmitry...
POLITICS
Reuters

Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks on Jan. 12 - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russia has received a NATO proposal to commence talks on Moscow's security concerns on Jan. 12 and is considering it, TASS news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying on Sunday. Russia, which has unnerved the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, last week...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Russia conducts test launch of hypersonic missile -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had conducted a test launch of a hypersonic missile Tsirkon on Thursday night, Interfax news agency reported. Putin has lauded the missile as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing...
POLITICS
Reuters

China Evergrande reports progress in resuming home deliveries

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had made initial progress in resuming construction work with its chairman vowing to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months. Evergrande (3333.HK) is the world's most...
ECONOMY
