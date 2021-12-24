ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higgins Lake, MI

Higgins Lake Creates “Winter Wonderland” With More Than 300,000 Christmas Lights

By Taylor Morris
 2 days ago
It’s a time the Beaudoin family always looks forward to. Every year, the create a “winter wonderland” of sorts at their Higgins Lake home. It includes a walk-through light display with over 300,000 Christmas lights, inflatables and more.

“I don’t know what made us start,” said Bill Beaudoin, a Higgins Lake resident. “We lived down in Waterford and seen some Christmas lights, and thought, we can do this… and we did it.”

It’s a tradition they’ve kept alive for 20 years, attracting people from all over.

“Just to see the people come here. We love it. We love putting on the display and watching the family’s come here every year,” said Beaudoin. “We used to have a lot of snowmobilers, but now we don’t have as much snow. It’s a lot of fun.”

And of course, the question everyone is wondering: how high does their electricity bill get?

“Yeah, it’s probably an extra couple hundred dollars a month, but it’s worth it,” said Beaudoin. “It’s cheaper than buying all the decorations.”

Beaudoin said overall, he puts about 100 hours of work into setting up the display.

“Certain people have been coming for 8-10 years, following us wherever we move,” he said.

When asked what the family’s favorite part of putting out the display is, Beaudoin and his family said a few things come to mind, but overall one thing sticks out.

“The kids,” he said. “And I believe. I love Santa.”

If you want to see the display yourself, you can go to 8460 Devins Trail in Roscommon.

