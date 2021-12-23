ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

US D&O insurance industry surpasses $4B direct written premiums in Q3

spglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. directors and officers insurance market recorded $4.14 billion in direct premiums written in the third quarter, up from $2.97 billion a year earlier, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. The industry's quarterly direct premiums written surpassed $4 billion for the first time since at least...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lyons
Bakersfield Channel

Insurance premiums rising faster than inflation

(KERO) — With the new year just around the corner home insurance premiums for the new year appear to be rising faster than inflation. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average homeowner may see a four percent increase in the cost of their homeowner's policy for 2022. In fact, since 2017, premium rates are up more than 11-percent on average.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

How To Compound Your Income in 2022

This was the year of the side hustle, and if you want to read about the power of multiple revenue streams, you won't have to look far to find one. But, if working more isn't an option or if a side...
MARKETS
SmartAsset

Pare Back These Investments in 2022

With the new year upon us, many investors have questions about their investment portfolios in 2022. And some of the biggest names in the industry have made some educated guesses about what you can expect. While there are certainly no … Continue reading → The post Pare Back These Investments in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Mutual Insurance#Insurance Policies#Travelers Insurance#D O#Aig#North American#The Travelers Cos Inc#Sompo Holdings Inc#Markel Corp#Axa Sa#Chubb Ltd#Natio
GlobeSt.com

E-Commerce Growth Slowed In Q3, But Demand For Industrial Space Remains Strong

Despite slumping numbers in the third quarter, e-commerce growth is continuing to keep demand for industrial space high, according to new research from CommercialEdge. E-commerce accounted for 16% of core retail sales in Q3, down from a peak of 19.4% in the second quarter of 2020 but a number that’s still above pre-pandemic levels. Prior to COVID-19, the Census Bureau typically reported quarterly e-commerce growth in the neighborhood of between 2 and 6% and year-over-year growth came in at between 10 and 20%. But “COVID-19 upended this trend in a dramatic way—in the second quarter of last year, e-commerce sales jumped 31.9% on the quarter and 43.8% year-over-year,” the report notes. “Following that spike, e-commerce sales fell for the first time ever, and three of the five most recent quarters have seen declines.”
RETAIL
Bisnow

Brookfield Closes $4B Debt Fund, Surpassing Initial Target By $1B

Brookfield Asset Management has closed its latest real estate debt fund with over $1B in funding above its initial target. The investment giant closed the Brookfield Real Estate Finance Fund VI, a $4B debt fund that will focus on lending for high-quality real estate assets mainly in major U.S. markets, with occasional deals in the UK and Europe, Brookfield announced Friday. It said the fund, which had an initial target of $3B, has already made more than $700M in commitments.
BROOKFIELD, NY
businessobserverfl.com

Insurer to add $90M in premiums via acquisition

TAMPA — HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has reached an agreement to acquire the personal lines insurance business of United Insurance Holdings Corp. in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, adding some $90 million in annual premiums to its portfolio. HCI Group, headquartered in Tampa, is an insurance holding company...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Seekingalpha.com

MSC Industrial Direct Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd, before market open. ... The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $839.63M (+1.9% Y/Y).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Insurance Journal

Report: California Workers’ Comp Quarterly Written Premium Lowest Since 2012

Written premium for 2020 was $1.9 billion, or 12%, below 2019, and was at its lowest since 2012, a new report out from the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau shows. WCIRB’s quarterly experience report as of Sept. 30 also shows written premium for the first nine months of 2021...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Home insurance premiums slide due to pandemic and comparison sites

Home insurance premiums have slumped dramatically over the past year after being pressed down by the pandemic and the ongoing “pricing battle” on comparison websites, according to new research.Premiums have fallen to an average of £138, representing an 8.2% decline over the past 12 months, experts at Consumer Intelligence have said.The pandemic has, however, resulted in price volatility, which is expected to continue in the coming months.Consumer Intelligence said it found that prolonged periods at home during the start of the year meant people were quick to react to problems at home.“More people have been staying at home for longer...
REAL ESTATE
spglobal.com

Progressive keeps lead as commercial auto insurers see premium gains in Q3

U.S. commercial auto insurers saw third-quarter direct premiums written jump 17.8% year over year to $10.57 billion, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. The Progressive Corp. remained the market leader by a wide margin, booking direct premiums written of $1.96 billion in the quarter, compared with $1.48 billion in the prior-year period. The 32% increase was the third highest among the top 20 commercial auto liability insurers.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Chainlink is transforming the insurance industry

With Chainlink, you can design secure parametric insurance products. The Chainlink Network helps secure tens of billions in value across the blockchain ecosystem. Users can monetize their data by selling it to blockchain-based insurance projects. Chainlink (LINK/USD) is transforming the sector by powering the next generation of blockchain-enabled insurance. Chainlink...
MARKETS
liveinsurancenews.com

Insurance industry joins global shipping decarbonization effort

Leading marine insurers have joined a broader worldwide initiative to cut carbon emissions. Top marine insurance industry companies have now entered into the growing initiative to help push forward the shipping world’s decarbonization. The insurers plan to link their underwriting activities into global shipping’s carbon emissions cuts. The...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy