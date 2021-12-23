ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Registry shows no new sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61030 as of week ending Nov. 13

By NW Illinois News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61030 in the week ending Nov. 13 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP...

