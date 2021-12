The Surface Pro 7 is a great laptop and tablet, but its steep price tends to have people looking for Surface Pro deals wherever they can find them. Thankfully, Best Buy has a massive deal today, reducing the price of the Surface Pro 7 by a whopping $500, down to $700 from $1,200. As you can see, it’s a pretty considerable reduction, so if you’re interested, you need to grab it quick.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO