100 years ago: Program for community Xmas tree

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
 2 days ago

The Christmas tree has been unfurled, and shows itself a grand beauty. Electricians got busy this afternoon and under the direction of Harry Hereford are embellishing it with ornaments that will create a picture...

Red Bluff Daily News

100 years ago: Local Christmas tree celebration to be held regardless of weather

Nothing will be allowed to interfere with arrangements for the big Christmas tree celebration scheduled to be held this evening at the corner of Main and Walnut streets. Regardless of weather conditions, the program for the great event will be carried out. Rain or shine, the hundreds of children who have been looking forward with keen delight to this occasion are not going to be disappointed. This was the final word given out today by the general committee of Sciots, under whose auspices the affair is to be conducted.
FESTIVAL
