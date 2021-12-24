ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Still need a few gifts? Here’s last-minute shopping advice to help you save face

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0JMN_0dVEPKQU00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With supply chain issues affecting everything from computers to cream cheese this year, last-minute shoppers may have to deal with a bit more stress as the clock starts running out. In fact, it might already be too late to get many of the items on your […]

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Flush with gift cards and holiday cash? Check out these popular gifts you can get yourself

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Receiving clothes and electronics as gifts is great, but nothing quite beats a gift card. Gift cards give you the freedom to buy yourself whatever you want or need without spending your hard-earned money. If you received gift cards or money this holiday season but don’t […]
SHOPPING
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Teen dead, 4 others taken to hospital after crash involving Angelina Co. Sheriff’s car

The Texas Department is investigating a fatal Angelina County crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation, the two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 69, just north of Zavalla. Officials say the driver of a car, now identified as Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone. […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save Face#Stress#Computers#Bestreviews
SheKnows

Still Haven't Bought Presents? Check Out These Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Can Send Online

Procrastinators of the world know this sinking feeling all too well: it’s five days before Christmas, you still have holiday gift shopping to do, and you have no idea how anything is going to get there in time — especially because of supply chain issues and shipping delays. If you’ve found yourself in this position, maybe it’s time to consider a non-traditional gift! Some of our favorite things to gift in these situations are digital subscription gifts that can be redeemed online, or gifts that come as monthly shipments that you can let the recipient know is coming with a cute...
TRAVEL
Q 105.7

Ughh Last Minute Shopping? Here are the Capital Region Store Hours

It's is difficult to believe but Christmas is one week away!. Even though it shouldn't, the arrival of Christmas always catches me off guard. I know it's coming every December so how does it sneak up on me? Heck, CVS and Target start putting out their holiday items in October so it's not like I don't have reminders.
SHOPPING
WSAV News 3

‘We have stock’: Smaller stores aim for last-minute shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — After a wearying nearly two years of the pandemic, independent retailers are cautiously hoping their holiday seasons will be bright, despite the challenges this year ranging from supply chain snags to shortages of hot holiday items. Many businesses ordered decorations, toys, stocking stuffers and other items well in advance this year […]
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
KREM2

Amazon offers holiday delivery services for last-minute Christmas shoppers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you behind your holiday shopping gifts orders? Amazon is making Christmas deliveries on time for Prime members this holiday. Amazon announced Prime members have until Dec. 24 to make their orders and receive them for Christmas day. The company provides faster shipping, delivery, pickup and order returns for Christmas. The holiday service will also help customers shipping items across the country, those ordering groceries and people ordering self-gifting holiday treats.
INTERNET
CNET

15 gifts ideas for last-minute shoppers at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Christmas morning is days away. But don't worry, last-minute shoppers, it's not time to panic (yet). Even amid the ongoing supply chain congestion and shipping delays, there's still time to get those final gift orders in and receive them in time to get them wrapped and under the tree. While major carriers such as UPS and FedEx have detailed their Christmas shipping deadlines, retailers are operating on more of a case-by-case basis for the time being.
SHOPPING
newspressnow.com

Shops offer ideas for last-minute gifts

Christmas is just a week away, and many people are out looking to buy last-minute holiday gifts before time runs out. Many local shops around town have been seeing an increase in customers as the holiday gets closer and have some ideas that can fit anyone’s Christmas wish list. Whether it’s something for the babysitters, co-workers, coaches or closer relations like moms and husbands, there are suggestions out there to help wrap up those final gifts on the holiday list.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

15 Last-Minute Tech Gifts Under $100 You Can Still Get In Time for the Holidays

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Well, dear reader, it’s finally here — we’re officially in holiday gift-giving crunch mode. As the holidays, parties, and end-of-year reunions quickly approach, it’s likely that you’re in the midst of checking off that holiday shopping list. Something that’s probably on that list? A great tech gift. Now, if you’re anything like me and are a habitual last-minute shopper, you may still be racking your brain (and scouring the web) for a great gift that’ll also get to you in time. No worries! We put together a list of our favorite tech gifts below. The best part? They’re all under $100! All of these gifts are also set to arrive before Christmas, giving you more than enough time to wrap them for that special someone (even if that means you only slap a bow on it). Check out 15 of the best tech gifts under $100 that giftees young and old will love this holiday season. Remember, a good tech gift isn’t always the priciest one!
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Last-minute gift ideas: Here's what to get family and friends when you're short on time

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Time is running out if you want to buy aholiday gift for friends and relatives. Here are some ideas for last-minute purchases you can secure to give to your loved ones for Christmas.
PERSONAL FINANCE
News 12

Running to the store for last-minute gifts? 5 precautions to keep you safe this holiday shopping season

Still need to run to the store for last-minute holiday gifts? Be vigilant when driving and shopping!. “Criminals will look for any opportunity to steal and take advantage of their victims. It may sound simple, but whether you are shopping at a large mall or shopping small, always be aware of your surroundings. The common sense steps are the ones that will protect you from becoming a victim,” says New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Shopping Expert Kristin McGrath Offers Advice for Last-Minute Shoppers

Kristin McGrath, editor with "The Real Deal," a retail coupon and information website, joined the studio to discuss the holiday season and massive amount of shopping that comes with it. She also offered advice, and gift ideas, for any last-minute shoppers struggling to get something together with less than a week left until Christmas.
RETAIL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy