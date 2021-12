Samsung did something unexpected with the Galaxy S21 (above) last year in its quest to fix the Galaxy S20’s price problem. The 2020 model was just too expensive compared to all the other Android flagships featuring similar specs. The Galaxy S21 came with a hefty price cut, which should have made it more appealing to buyers looking for a flagship Samsung smartphone experience. But the Galaxy S21 came with a plastic rear panel, which is hardly the norm for flagships. According to a new photo leak, the Galaxy S22 that Samsung will unveil in mid-February 2022 might solve that design “problem.” Samsung will use glass on all 2022 Galaxy S22 models, including the new “Note 22” version.

