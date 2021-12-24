Fulton deputies deliver Christmas gifts for son of deputy killed in shooting

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After the death of a Fulton County deputy, her colleagues are wanting to make sure her family knew they were not forgotten this holiday season.

Deputy Shakeema Jackson and her brother were shot and killed in October in a domestic incident.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Jackson’s husband in their deaths.

Jackson left behind a 17-month-old son Ashton, who will have his first Christmas without his mother.

Ashton is now being raised by his grandmother. Earlier this week, Jackson’s work family stepped up to help make their Christmas brighter.

“Deputy Brown’s family is our family, and death will not change that. Merry Christmas everyone. Don’t forget to slow down and cherish time with your family and friends,” the sheriff’s office posted.

