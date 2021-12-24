ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Following complaint, Mebane to stop beginning meetings with prayer

By Dean-Paul Stephens, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 2 days ago
Following a complaint lodged by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, Mebane council members will start their meetings with a moment of silence instead of a prayer.

This is according to Mebane Mayor Ed Hooks, who during the Dec. 6 regular session said the city would transition from prayers to a moment of silence so as to equally represent Christian town residents and those who might not adhere to Christianity.

"We normally open up with an invocation," Hooks said before reading from a statement about the matter. "Because of Mebane's conviction that the diversity of our strongly-held beliefs makes us greater, not weaker. And because of our commitment to show respect to all faiths, beliefs, and perspectives, Mebane's city council will no longer open with an invocation."

Participants of council meetings are encouraged to use the moment of silence to meditate as dictated by their respective faiths.

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, the Freedom From Religion Foundation is a watchdog group that seeks to promote the separation of church and state one of the organization's goals is to spotlight local governments that begin meetings with prayers, which has been a hot-button issue for a number of years.

In 2013 Rowan County paid the American Civil Liberties Union $285,000 stemming from a case in which a handful of residents sued the county for asking meeting participants to stand for prayer.

Prior to the Supreme Court's decision not to hear the case, a lower court, the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled 10-5 that government officials leading in prayer or inviting guests to pray at official government meetings is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court's decision not to review the lower court's ruling effectively upheld the lower court's decision.

Many local governments have worked around the law by inviting others to pray instead of doing so themselves. In November, Mebane began a meeting with Councilmember Tim Bradley to deliver the invocation.

In a letter to Hooks, Christopher Line an attorney for the Freedom From Religion Foundation compared Mebane to what led to the lawsuit in Rowan County.

"Prayer at government meetings is unnecessary, inappropriate, and divisive, and the best solution is to discontinue it altogether," reads a portion of the letter. "Board members are of course free to pray privately or to worship on their own time in their own way, but they should not worship on taxpayers’ time."

Pine said government officials who choose to lead a meeting in prayer violate the Establishment Clause a part of the Constitution that seeks to separate governments and the church.

"In order to demonstrate the Board’s respect for the diverse range of religious and non-religious citizens living in Mebane, we urge you to concentrate on civil matters and leave religion to the private conscience of each individual by ending the practice of hosting prayers at the Council’s meetings," reads the letter.

Dean-Paul Stephens covers racial justice. Follow him on Twitter @DeanPEStephens. If you have tips, send an email to dstephens@gannett.com.

Comments / 26

Mike Boring
2d ago

It is appalling that an organization, not only from outside of our city, but outside of our state, would impose their ideology on our city. If you are offended by our way of life, you are free to move or ignore it. In God we trust!

Reply(3)
20
kimberly Pulliam
2d ago

I'm so sick of these people that find fault and offense with every little thing.growing up, prayer was done daily in schools, graduation etc. just like the pledge of allegiance, and national anthem... then poof suddenly, all of those things became taboo. these groups are taking everything and putting their own spin on things. makes me sick. they need to mind their business, stop being so easily offended, and for the Love of Jesus stop thinking they are entitled.until then, this southern gal will continue to stand for the pledge of allegiance, the national anthem, pray, and pull off the road/or stop for a funeral procession.and as previous comment said "if you are offended by our way of life,you are free to move or ignore it. In God we trust"

Reply(1)
14
JonandHelena Warner
2d ago

Matthew 10:33," But whoever denies Me before men, I will also deny him before my Father in heaven." So glad my husband and I are moving out of Mebane. Weak leaders who cave.

Reply(2)
8
 

