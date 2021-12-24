Ferry fire kills at least 39 and leaves 72 injured in Bangladesh

World News

A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early on Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 72 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze.

It took 15 fire engines two hours to control the fire and another eight to cool down the vessel, according to fire officer Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, who led the rescue operation.

Afterward, the blackened hull of the ferry sat anchored at the river’s edge, and rescuers continued to look for both those who died and survivors.

The blaze broke out at about 3am on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers, many of whom were travelling to visit family and friends for the weekend, officials said.

The death toll is likely to rise (Niamul Rifat/AP) (AP)

“I was sleeping on the deck and woke up hearing screams and a loud noise,” survivor Anisur Rahman told reporters, adding that he saw smoke coming from the back of the ferry.

“I jumped into the freezing water of the river in the thick fog, like many other passengers, and swam to the riverbank.”

Ferries are a leading means of transportation in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers, and accidents involving the vessels are common, often blamed on overcrowding or lax safety rules.

The ferry was traveling from Dhaka, the capital, to Barguna, about 155 miles to the south.

It caught fire off the coast of Jhalokati district on the Sugandha River, toward the end of the journey.

Fire officer Fazlul Haque said rescuers recovered 39 bodies. All of the 72 injured passengers were admitted to hospital, including seven with severe burns who were taken to a Dhaka hospital in a critical condition.

Bhuiyan said the fire may have started in the engine room. The government set up two committees to investigate the blaze and ordered them to report their findings in three days.

In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Dhaka.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox