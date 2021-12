The specialist wants traders to learn about crypto risk. Over the months in 2021, the number of Tanzanians that traded in digital assets and blockchain-related products doubled. While most of the adoption was born out of the need to make profits, others were just triggered by the fear of missing out. However, so many parties across the country have stressed the need to reduce crypto risks. According to an educator in the blockchain space, Tanzanians need to undergo education to be able to guard themselves against the ills of the sector.

