Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-24 04:17:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:54:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of light freezing drizzle will result in icy roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Patchy light snow and freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of light glaze, mainly over higher terrain areas. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will remain icy early this morning due to the freezing rain that occurred last evening and any lingering freezing drizzle that occurs this morning as temperatures remain in the 20s.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times Monday morning adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Alameda, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 13:23:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 14:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alameda; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 230 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 121 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Milpitas, Santa Cruz, Newark, Campbell, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Seven Trees, Buena Vista, Sunol-Midtown, Fruitdale, Alum Rock, East Foothills and Uvas Canyon Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:39:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night through at least Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through Monday. Local showers could be heavy at times rapidly changing travel conditions. The next threat for widespread snow will arrive late in the week around Thursday night and Friday.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Alger, Luce, Delta, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning, and could possibly impact the evening commute on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times on Monday adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches along I-15 from Black Ridge south to near New Harmony, with 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected along I- 15 south of Cedar City. Strong crosswinds can be expected along east-west facing routes. Gusty south winds may also result in considerable blowing and drifting of new snow.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:24:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri north of US Highway 60, much of southern Illinois, and portions of western and northwest Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog is extremely dense in parts of the advisory area, with visibility values of only a few hundred feet. Use extreme caution if you must travel this morning.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ventura by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 22:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 01:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rainfall will likely cause pockets of roadway flooding across Ventura county tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain across much of Ventura county. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common, with locally higher rates possible. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point Mugu State Park, La Conchita, Rincon Point, Oak Park as well as highways 23, 101, and 118. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, particularly this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Sibley; Watonwan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 5 to 7 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected to be more in the 2 to 5 inch range. The final impact will be mixed precipitation across mainly far southern Minnesota. All together this could lead to a difficult day of travel for those heading home after the holiday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511mn.org in Minnesota and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Buffalo; Jackson; La Crosse; Monroe; Trempealeau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Snow initially overspreads the area in the early evening hours, mixing with freezing drizzle from west to east before midnight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; San Joaquin River Canyon; South End of the Lower Sierra; Yosemite Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional accumulations up to 2 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with isolated amounts up to 30 inches. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada foothills above 1,500 feet. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 01:20:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST / 1 PM MST TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 12 PM PST / 1 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 01:20:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST / 1 PM MST TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 12 PM PST / 1 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Meagher A band of heavy snow will affect portions of North-Central Montana this morning A band of heavy snow extends from Havre to Loma to White Sulphur Springs as of 7:30 this morning, and is slowly moving eastward. Snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour are occurring with this band of snow. Consider delaying travel as this band moves through, but if you must travel, give yourself extra time to arrive safely to your destination. You should also carry a winter safety kit, as temperatures across the area are near or below zero, with wind chill values lower than 20 below zero in spots.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 01:20:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST / 1 PM MST TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 12 PM PST / 1 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 11:12:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Back WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley and Eastern Box Elder County. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:37:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

