Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Sibley; Watonwan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 5 to 7 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected to be more in the 2 to 5 inch range. The final impact will be mixed precipitation across mainly far southern Minnesota. All together this could lead to a difficult day of travel for those heading home after the holiday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO