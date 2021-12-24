Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 13:23:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 14:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alameda; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 230 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 121 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Milpitas, Santa Cruz, Newark, Campbell, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Seven Trees, Buena Vista, Sunol-Midtown, Fruitdale, Alum Rock, East Foothills and Uvas Canyon Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
