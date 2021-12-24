ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 big questions for a Cavs team off to best start in four years

By John Suchan
Cover picture for the articleRavaged by COVID-19 cases and despite missing three starters, the Cleveland Cavaliers put up an honorable fight in their most recent game against the Boston Celtics where they fell 111-101. The Celtics were only missing one starter. The Cavs had come into the contest winners of six games in a row....

ClutchPoints

Cavs PF Kevin Love’s hyped 10-word reaction to J.B. Bickerstaff extension

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff just received a huge present from the Cavs in the form of a contract extension, with the team extending his deal up to the end of the 2026-27 NBA season. Bickerstaff must be very ecstatic about this news, but another member of the Cavs has already expressed his happiness over this latest development, and it’s no other than big man Kevin Love, who took to Twitter to show his true feelings about it.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers rumors: Cavs are team to watch in Ben Simmons trade saga

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Adrian Wojnarowski made fresh observations on the state of the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. He mentioned one team in particular as a source of intense intrigue for him personally: the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Here’s an interesting team to watch, the Cleveland...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavs a team to watch in Ben Simmons sweepstakes

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a team to watch in the Simmons sweepstakes: COVID issues in the league has cooled a lot of thetrade talk around the league, but as players start to get back, teams get their rosters back, you know Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, I think you’ll see the Sixers start to reengage teams. Certainly he is no closer to agreeing to come back to play with the Sixers this season and they don’t have any real traction on atrade yet.Trade deadline is February 10 and you can expect teams who’ve been engaged with Philly previously Indiana, Sacramento, Minnesota among them but but here’s an interesting thing to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers who before they went on this really incredible start to the season had been engaged with Philly on Simmons. They’ve got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four team deal and we reported earlier J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through ’26-’27, but this is a team in Cleveland that’s just a game out of third place.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Win The Scoring Title, MVP, NBA Championship, Finals MVP, And Be Named To The NBA All-Defensive 1st Team, And He Did It 4 Times In His Career

Michael Jordan's accomplishments in a vacuum would make a great case for him being the greatest of all time. But the fact that he achieved what he did during what many consider the toughest era of the NBA is what puts him over and above the others. Despite not playing...
NBA
