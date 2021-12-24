Woman found dead under I-20 entrance ramp, police say

Police on Pryor Street

ATLANTA — Police say a woman was found dead near the I-20 entrance ramp on Pryor Street Wednesday.

Police said they believe foul play was involved in the 46-year-old woman’s death. Police have not released the woman’s identity or how she was killed.

On Friday, police plan to give an update on the woman’s death as well as the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds in the same area earlier this month.

Police said a man was found dead at 400 Central Avenue SW near the I-20 entrance ramp on the morning of Dec. 11. Police have not released that man’s identity.

It’s unclear if the two killings are related.

