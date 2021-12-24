ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Woman found dead under I-20 entrance ramp, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SR8tu_0dVEJ2PP00
Police on Pryor Street

ATLANTA — Police say a woman was found dead near the I-20 entrance ramp on Pryor Street Wednesday.

Police said they believe foul play was involved in the 46-year-old woman’s death. Police have not released the woman’s identity or how she was killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, police plan to give an update on the woman’s death as well as the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds in the same area earlier this month.

Police said a man was found dead at 400 Central Avenue SW near the I-20 entrance ramp on the morning of Dec. 11. Police have not released that man’s identity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear if the two killings are related.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Indigenous American
2d ago

Seems like someone is targeting that area. Sounds like a serial killer to me.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman threatens to kill husband, herself over abuse allegations, prompting hours-long standoff

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-hour standoff in Troup County started with allegations of abuse against a disabled adult child and ended with a woman behind bars. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in the 7000 block of West Point Road around 3:45 p.m. on Christmas day for a welfare check on a disabled adult child who was possibly tied to the bed and was the victim of physical abuse.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
106K+
Followers
81K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy