Have a Habby Christmas

 2 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Here we are again: Christmas Eve. Last year, as we celebrated, we thought that at Christmas 2021 Covid would be long gone and normalcy would be back. Unfortunately, it isn’t so, but it doesn’t mean we...

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
A White Christmas in SoCal area? Terry Sawchuk made it happen

A forecast of rain and freezing temperatures this weekend in Southern California has created the rare possibility of White Christmas in that western state. Keep in mind that average high Los Angeles temperature in December is 68. That’s why we probably won’t be needing the Bing Crosby song. Except in the mountains, you will likely just see rain and not the white stuff.
Merry Christmas! RIP Bob McCammon & Kent Johnson impresses at World Jrs.

Right on schedule, a few snowflakes are starting to mix in with the rain outside my window as I type this on Christmas Eve morning. So let me begin today by wishing you and yours all the best for the holiday season. Thanks for hanging out for another year —...
Ducks enter holiday break in good spot after unexpected start to season

The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the NHL’s most surprising teams this season, holding an impressive 17-9-6 record at the holiday break. It’s quite the turn of events, as the team was penciled in as a sure bet to miss the playoffs for a fourth season in a row. However, a lot has gone right for this team, who suddenly look to have solid depth with few holes in the lineup.
Quick Hits: WJC, Alumni 12 Days, Night Before Christmas

1) 2021-22 World Junior Championships primer from a Flyers' standpoint. * Profiles of participating Flyers prospects Elliot Desnoyers (C/W, Team Canada), Emil Andrae (D, Team Sweden captain) and Brian Zanetti (D, Team Switzerland): click here. * Flyers vice president and assistant general manager Brent Flahr talks about the WJC tournament...
Unlucky 13, Nylander latest to join list, Leafs Prospect Update–2018 Draft

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be hit hard by the recent Omicron variant, as the club announced on Friday that winger William Nylander has entered the NHL’s COVID protocol. Nylander makes 13 Leafs players on the list, with...
William Eklund is Sharks’ only prospect at WJC, game vs. Ducks postponed

The World Junior Hockey Championships begin on Boxing Day and the San Jose Sharks will have one prospect participating at the tournament, with William Eklund representing Sweden. Eklund was selected seventh overall by the Sharks in this year’s NHL Draft and played in nine games with the Sharks this season,...
Eagles get the Christmas present they were hoping for

The Eagles got just what they wanted for Christmas. Nick Sirianni will be able to coach his team from the sideline of the Linc on Sunday afternoon. Sirianni, 40, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday has cleared the NFL’s testing protocol and has returned to the NovaCare Complex, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.
Leafs, NHL pause extended due to COVID positives

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs and the rest of the NHL will be getting a little more time to recover from the recent Omicron variant, as the league announced on Friday that they will postpone the 14 games scheduled for Monday, December 27, including the Leafs game in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.
