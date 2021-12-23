ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Shoals, IL

Mill Shoals houses no new registered sex offenders by November

By SE Illinois News
seillinoisnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in Mill Shoals in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Mill Shoals is home to...

seillinoisnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seillinoisnews.com

One person dies due to gun violence in Grayville on November 21

There was one person who lost their life to gun violence in Grayville on November 21, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This is an increase from the day before. Hendersonville, North Carolina, suffered the most deaths in one day with two. The not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive has tracked dramatic...
GRAYVILLE, IL
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mill Shoals, IL
CNN

Walmart sued for allegedly dumping over a million hazardous items a year

New York (CNN Business) — California filed a lawsuit against Walmart Monday for allegedly disposing of hazardous waste at a rate of "more than one million items each year," the state's Department of Justice announced. The lawsuit alleges Walmart (WMT) has illegally dumped 159,600 pounds of hazardous waste a...
POLITICS
Cook County Record

Judge again says city workers can't get an order to block city of Chicago, Illinois state vax employment mandates

CHICAGO — A federal judge once again has kneecapped a lawsuit from Chicago city workers seeking to halt city and state vaccine mandates. In an opinion issued Dec. 21, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee denied a preliminary injunction requested by more than 100 Chicago fire, water and transportation department employees. Those workers sued in October to stop Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot from ordering them to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders#Sex Offender Registration
WTHI

Why Illinois population is decreasing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the nonpartisan Illinois Policy Institute Illinois has experienced a record decline in population this year. 113,776 people have left the state. The organization says Illinois has ranked second-worst in the nation for both population loss and outmigration by percentage of population. The reasons for...
ILLINOIS STATE
Kankakee Daily Journal

New state laws taking effect Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD – Minimum wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordable housing units will be allowed to keep pets. Those are just some of the more than 300 new laws that take effect in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Denver News

2 dead identified in murder-suicide in Denver – ~

DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner and police confirmed Wednesday that the shooting in a private neighborhood in Denver earlier this week, in which two people died, was a murder-suicide. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday in the Gun Club Green neighborhood. A...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Man arrested after 2,000 sign up on Facebook for ‘Hogmanay party at Nicola Sturgeon’s house’

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after nearly 2,000 people signed up to a Facebook event inviting Scots to a New Year’s Hogmanay celebration at Nicola Sturgeon’s home in Glasgow. Police Scotland confirmed that the man had been arrested and charged with communication offences after the First Minister’s personal address was placed on the Facebook invitation. The man has been bailed to appear in court at a later date. Over 700 people confirmed their attendance on the now removed event page, with a further 1,100 indicating their interest. The event was reported to police by Ms Sturgeon's sister, Gillian Sturgeon....
PUBLIC SAFETY
seillinoisnews.com

Saline County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Dec. 25

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
SALINE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy