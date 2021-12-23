ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 60061 called home by no new registered sex offenders in November

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60061 in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60061 is home to zero registered...

lakecountygazette.com

