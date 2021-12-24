ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShowBizMinute: Didion, Noth, Bateman

swiowanewssource.com
 2 days ago

Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87; Another woman alleges sexual misconduct...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Vogue Magazine

Joan Didion Has Died at 87

"It is easy to see the beginnings of things," Joan Didion once wrote, "and harder to see the ends." That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
CELEBRITIES
yourbigsky.com

Jason Bateman named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jason Bateman was named the 2022 Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Thursday, the first recipient of the award since 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bateman, an actor, producer and director on the Netflix series "Ozark," who also...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big's Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth's character. So, while Big dying in Carrie's arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show's first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
TV SERIES
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Chris Noth Addressed the Outrage Over Carrie Bradshaw Not Calling 911

In a move that made even the most seasoned HBO fans gasp (no Game of Thrones twist could even compare), And Just Like That ... killed off Chris Noth's Mr. Big in the show's premiere episode. And while much has been made of the way he died — ahem, Peloton — Noth sat down with Vogue and explained that it was art, which he seemed to think was enough to explain why Carrie Bradshaw didn't call 911 (or do much else) to save the love of her life.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Willie Garson's Son Hangs With Late Dad's 'SATC' Co-Stars At 'And Just Like That' Premiere

The late 'Sex And The City' star's son celebrated the new series' premiere with his dad's fellow actors in New York City. While Willie Garson was missed at the premiere of And Just Like That on Wednesday December 8, the late actor's son Nathen, 20, attended the screening to celebrate his dad's final performance. Nathen shared a few photos on his Instagram, which you can see here, from his trip to New York, including a selfie with his girlfriend and a picture of the city skyline on Thursday December 9.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the "genius" American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an "inspiration" who "changed the art of writing".She died from complications from Parkinson's disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion's agency called her "one of the country's most trenchant writers and astute observers"."Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Chris Noth Attended 'And Just Like That…' Funeral To Throw Off Paparazzi

SPOILER ALERT: Storylines from the first two episodes of HBO Max's And Just Like That… are revealed below. HBO Max's Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That… shocked fans by killing off Mr. Big in the series premiere currently available to stream. Michael Patrick King told members of the media on Friday, Chris Noth attended his character's funeral to throw off fans rabidly following leaked paparazzi photos. "Chris was really pleased with the collaboration and we're both very happy with the daring choice to have Mr. Big come back and go, so much so that he even put on a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Noth Says He Felt "Protective" Over Sarah Jessica Parker After Kim Cattrall Fallout

After some cast and crew of Sex and the City recently opened up about spats between Kim Cattrall, Chris Noth is now weighing in with his thoughts. In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, the actor said he felt "protective" over co-star Sarah Jessica Parker following Cattrall's comments. Following the death of Cattrall's brother in 2018, Parker reached out on social media with messages of sympathy. Cattrall replied on social media and argued that her former SATC castmate was only doing so as a tactic to maintain a "nice girl persona."  "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Joan Didion, Iconic Author and Screenwriter, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the author revered for her coolly dispassionate essays and novels such as "Play It as It Lays," has died, her publisher confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday. She was 87. Knopf executive Paul Bogaards said the cause was Parkinson's Disease. Along with her late husband John Gregory Dunne, Didion co-wrote screenplays for the films "True Confessions," "A Star Is Born," "The Panic in Needle Park" and "Up Close and Personal." It was the 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" and 1970 novel "Play It as It Lays," which she also adapted for a 1972 film, that secured her...
CELEBRITIES
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Joan Didion: In Her Own Words

Click here to read the full article. Joan Didion, an unmatchable talent, who was fearless in her writing and inquisitive with her insights, died Thursday at the age of 87. As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force, who at times turned her personal pain into prose. In 2005, Didion was awarded the National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical Thinking," which centered on the loss of her husband John Gregory Dunne.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Fashion Moments from the 46th Season of 'SNL'Garage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighCeline...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

And Just Like That: How showmakers address Willie Garson's absence from the series

Willie Garson's absence from Sex and the City's revival series And Just Like That... has been explained with a new plot twist in the show. The 57-year-old actor, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw's close friend, in the original series, died of pancreatic cancer in September this year.Garson was present to shoot the first three episodes of the new series, after which the showrunners revealed a new storyline to address the actor's absence from the show. ***Spoilers below***In episode four, which dropped on HBO Max on Thursday (3 December), Carrie was in her old apartment after selling the house...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Joan Didion Didn't Offer Us Answers

Cool is the word used most often to describe her: the Coca-Colas and the cigarettes each morning, the leotard and the typewriter, the scotch and the shawl. California. Writing for the movies to make a living, making notes for the director , the short tight dispatches from the South and West.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger's five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father's most memorable scenes from 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

