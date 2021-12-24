ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles, Prince William Allegedly Too Scared Of Prince Harry To Strip Him Of His Titles, Royal Rumor Says

Is Prince Charles worried about what Prince Harry may do next? One report says he and Prince William are allowing the Duke of Sussex to keep his titles out of fear.

(ARTHUR EDWARDS-POOL/GETTY IMAGES)

According to Woman’s Day, even senior officials are perplexed over why Harry and Meghan Markle still retain titles. The pair used their names for political means and exposed the royal family to Oprah Winfrey. It seems like no matter what they do or say, the two will not be stripped of their valuable titles.

