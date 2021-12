A majority of consumers say they've been tipping restaurant workers more than 20% during the pandemic, according to a recent survey by restaurant technology company Popmenu. While a tip of 15 to 20% at sit-down restaurants has been commonly recommended in countless articles over the years, just over half of customers are tipping their servers 20% or more, and 1 in 5 tip over 25%. However, only 38% of customers tip food delivery workers 20% or more.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO