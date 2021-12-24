Lawyers question why Maxwell jury heard from only four accusers

On Thursday, Ghislain Maxwell's defense attorneys will present their case to the jury. The prosecution has made its case against Ghislaine Maxwell. Starting Thursday, her defense takes its turn. According to Dmitriy Shakhnevich (pronounced 'Dee ME tree Shack NUH vitch'), a defense attorney and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, the defense will likely focus on two things. Shakhnevich is not affiliated with the case and spoke to The Associated Press as an analyst. Shakhnevich says the defense will present witnesses that keep financier Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell separate in the jurors' minds to remove her from his actions. And they will use expert witnesses to question the memory testimony of the alleged victims who testified during the prosecution's case. Maxwell has denied all charges levied against her. Her defense contends she's being victimized by a need to make someone pay for the alleged crimes of Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on his own sex-abuse charges.

