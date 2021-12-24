ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lawyers question why Maxwell jury heard from only four accusers

Derrick
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — More than a hundred women have said they were abused by Jeffrey Epstein, but only four of them were called by prosecutors to testify in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, his alleged right-hand woman. It’s a decision that lawyers who have represented some of...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

