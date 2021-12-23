ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, IL

Registered sex offenders: No new living in Roselle as of November

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in Roselle in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Roselle is home to zero registered sex offenders. Sexual predators and...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

Roselle, IL
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Q1 2022: 34 inmates sentenced in Will County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections

There are 34 inmates sentenced to jail in Will County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Robert E. Anderson for robbery of a handicap victim or someone over 60 years old. Robert E. Anderson spent more than 12 years incarcerated.
WILL COUNTY, IL
