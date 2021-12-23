ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60540 in November

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60540 in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60540 is home to zero registered...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kankakee Daily Journal

New state laws taking effect Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD – Minimum wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordable housing units will be allowed to keep pets. Those are just some of the more than 300 new laws that take effect in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Esquire

It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Upworthy

Former prisoners open up on 15 things nobody tells you about being incarcerated

The images of prison, for a lot of us, are ones from movies and books. Life in prison is quite different in real life and many prisoners and loved ones of prisoners opened up about life in prison in a Reddit thread. The eye-opening thread sheds light on many things including the food, having access to amenities including the internet, among other things. The life of prisoners varied in different states and countries, which also highlighted which countries treated prisoners with respect. "Former prisoners of Reddit, what is something nobody tells you about being incarcerated that you had to learn on your own?" asked u/jojuinc90, and many obliged. Here are some of the top comments we came across:
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders#Zip Code
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Q1 2022: 34 inmates sentenced in Will County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections

There are 34 inmates sentenced to jail in Will County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Robert E. Anderson for robbery of a handicap victim or someone over 60 years old. Robert E. Anderson spent more than 12 years incarcerated.
WILL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Windsor Castle: Man, 19, arrested in grounds ‘while armed with crossbow’ held under Mental Health Act

A 19-year-old man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.The young man, from Southampton, was arrested at around 8.30am on Christmas Day following a security breach within the castle grounds while the Queen was in residence.The Queen spent Christmas Day at Windsor Castle after cancelling plans to celebrate at Sandringham, where she traditionally spends Christmas. Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds, and he did not enter any buildings.Officers from Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police searched the man and recovered a crossbow. He was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment. He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals.”They added: “Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police Specialist Operations.”
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy