Tomorrow is Christmas

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is Christmas Day, widely celebrated worldwide as the...

www.kniakrls.com

TheConversationAU

Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
RELIGION
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Prague Times

Christmas Pageant a reminder of the season

With shy smiles, a few giggles and some nervous energy by the younger participants, more than 30 children presented the Christmas story at St. John’s Catholic Church of Union Hill the morning of Sunday, Dec. 19. The church’s annual Children’s Christmas Pageant was a reminder of what the season is about, a baby born in a simple manger, who was honored by angels, shepherds and kings. Originally planned for Wednesday, Dec. 15, the pageant was postponed due to warnings of high winds. The Sunday pageant had older children holding hands of younger ones to help them in their parts. Ted and Paige Nytes organized the pageant with Ted Nytes helping Nathan Lemke, as King Herod, with his lines during the performance.
FESTIVAL
Pine And Lakes News

Brooks: My Christmas prayer to you is to be with loved ones

Our church's Sunday school held its Christmas program last weekend, and it was so precious it almost brought a tear to the eye. The kiddos were as adorable as could be, dressed up in their Mary and Joseph and shepherd and animal costumes. And, unlike last year, this year’s Christmas program, a beloved, time-honored tradition in our church, was held in our beautiful sanctuary, which is all decked out in its Christmas best.
RELIGION
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
Live 95.9

A Challenging Christmas As We Have Suggestions To Celebrate Safely

We have finally reached another Christmas holiday and STILL have not quite returned to a sense of normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic took it's grip almost two years ago. Another variant has become a true Grinch as people continue to take necessary precautions in staying safe. It brakes my heart that some are forced to voluntarily quarantine and remain isolated on a day where it is meant to be with family and friends.
CELEBRATIONS
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
WSAV News 3

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people […]
ROME, GA
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Church to offer Christmas services

While Omicron cases continue to rise, churches across Southern Arizona are prepared to welcome parishioners to Christmas services. Throughout the pandemic, places of worship pivoted by making livestreaming widespread, drive up Communion and other virtual events.
RELIGION
Diana

Christmas Nowadays and the Stories & Values Behind it

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of Christmas?. Is it the birth of Jesus Christ, Santa Claus, or Christmas tree?. Christmas is one the most beloved holiday in the world, by both children and adults. It is the time that brings joy in people's lives regardless of age.
classicfm.com

‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for 2021

‘O Holy Night’ has been voted the Nation’s Favourite Carol in our annual survey, for the sixth year in a row!. Every year, we invite the nation to vote for their favourite Christmas carols. And for the sixth year running in The Nation’s Favourite Carol, Adolphe Adam’s ‘O Holy Night’ has been voted to the No.1 spot.
RELIGION
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

