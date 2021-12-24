ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Which NFL teams could play spoiler in the playoff hunt?

By USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

With three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, an overwhelming majority of the league still has a shot at the playoffs – even if some of those postseason dreams may be farfetched.

Only five teams – the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Chicago Bears – have been officially eliminated from contention. But with only 14 playoff slots available, many more teams will see their playoff hopes fade in short order. Yet some of those teams could still end up shaping the postseason by dealing a crucial loss to an opponent in contention.

With that in mind, we asked USA TODAY Sports' NFL reporters, editors and columnists:

Which teams could play spoiler in the last three weeks of the regular season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nQkB_0dVEFGFo00
T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter over the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl, Getty Images

Their answers:

Jarrett Bell

Let me start answering this question with a question: Can a team that is currently in first place qualify as a spoiler? If so, that's where the Cincinnati Bengals sit.

I'm still not sure that the Bengals (8-6) will hold their position and make the playoffs. Check back on Sunday. That says something about the wild stretch run to the NFL playoffs, which is particularly crazy when considering the AFC North, one of two divisions (along with the A-West) where none of the teams have a losing record. I mean, with one last-second field goal by the Raiders on Monday night, the Browns went from claiming first place to last place in the AFC North. So much for the Bengals hinges on Sunday when the Ravens visit. Then for Cincy comes Kansas City, trying to hang onto the No. 1 seed, following by a regular-season finale at Cleveland, which routed the Bengals a few weeks ago.

That said, the spoiler role can be cast on any of the A-North teams. Look at the the slate of the Steelers (7-6-1) from here on out: At Kansas City, Cleveland, at Baltimore. At the moment, just one A-North team is in the playoff hunt. If one of these teams currently on the outside can run the table, there will be some major spoiler action. In other words, for their own playoff survival shot, the Steelers have to knock KC from the perch as the No. 1 seed. Ditto for Cleveland, matched against a Packers team needing to win to maintain the top seed (and bye week) in the NFC. Baltimore has lost three in a row by a combined total of four points. The Ravens are capable, but with the schedule favoring the three current wild-card teams in the AFC (the Colts, Chargers and Bills), winning the division -- nee, winning out -- is the ticket. And what about Denver (7-7), closing against three straight division opponents? Nah. The Broncos will be hard-pressed to ruin the flow of the Chiefs and Chargers. Of course, anything can happen, which is why the parity-loving NFL has to be absolutely thrilled with the barrage of permutations in play. Yes, it's a mess. And the spoilers are all over the place, beginning in the AFC North.

Jori Epstein

The Chiefs sound silly as a spoiler. Anyone who’s watched quarterback Patrick Mahomes compete in an NFL game that didn’t occur in the first half of the 2021 season – and even some then – knows he’s an ever-present threat. And yet, with games against AFC North threshold teams Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, the Chiefs will influence who emerges as the division winner. Neither the 8-6 Bengals nor the 7-6-1 Steelers are a lock to escape with the division, and their near-.500 records leave them in danger of missing a wild-card berth. Even with COVID-19 challenges, the Chiefs will likely beat the Steelers this week and/or the Bengals next. That might hasten the end of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s career, or postpone the surge of a Bengals team that finally seems capable of ascending. Stay tuned.

In the NFC, the Rams could spoil postseason dreams for themselves, the Vikings and/or the 49ers. The NFC West is insecure, even as Arizona appears to have chinks in its armor. If the Rams are able to rebound from an extensive COVID-19 scare, their deep talent and keen coaching could remind Minnesota and San Francisco that late-season improvement sometimes comes too late. Alternatively, if San Francisco shows the Rams that a 31-10 Niners victory last month was no fluke—beware Kyle Shanahan’s run schemes, folks—Los Angeles could find itself on an unfavorable path that requires three road wins to earn the right to place in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Mike Freeman

The choice is Carolina. Yes, without question, quarterback Cam Newton has been shaky. There are still moments when we see vintage Newton and that defense isn’t awful. There’s enough talent on that team to cause headaches for opponents.

And here’s the other thing. The Panthers can do some damage to teams in the playoff hunt because they play the Saints and then the Buccaneers twice in the final three weeks. The Saints are still in the playoff hunt and the Buccaneers could still be fighting for a No. 1 seed.

Mike Jones

I think the Steelers fit this description. They have a good defense, and they are able to muster a few offensive flashes here and there, but they put themselves in such a hole, and they have so many limitations, that making the playoffs probably is unlikely. They can cause teams trouble, though. We saw them beat the Titans and knock them down the rankings, and in the coming weeks, they face the Chiefs, Browns and Ravens and could eke out a couple wins to either lower opponents' seedings or prevent them from making the playoffs altogether.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which NFL teams could play spoiler in the playoff hunt?

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill cleared to play; Kelce not playing on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hill was one of several Chiefs to be placed on the list this week. Tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Lucas Niang...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs add Travis Kelce, 2 others to roster — plus more COVID-19 announcements

The Kansas City Chiefs added three players to their 53-man roster and Week 16 injury report with the hopes that they can clear COVID-19 protocols in time to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers: linebacker Nick Bolton, tight end Travis Kelce and offensive lineman Lucas Niang. All will be deemed...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for their Week 16 matchup. The Chiefs have been struggling with a major COVID-19 outbreak, affecting multiple parts of their roster. If they are able to come out of Week 16 with a win, it will increase their lead at the top of the AFC West. Let’s take a look at my boldest predictions for the AFC matchup.
NFL
FanSided

7 Pittsburgh Steelers players that won’t be back in 2022

The Steelers might have a lot of cap space this upcoming offseason but it is time for these relationships to end. Everyone has their eyes on the Steelers for this upcoming offseason as they enter a rebuilding phase. It will be the first time in a while as this team looks for a bunch of answers to fill across their roster. They will have a bunch of money to work with if they so desire to use it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after 49ers-Titans, plus Week 16 outlook

And now we have two. The Cowboys have become the second NFL team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, joining the Packers. Yes, we're aware that the Cowboys were not one of the teams on the field Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. But the 49ers' loss to the Titans secured the Cowboys' spot, based on playoff scenarios confirmed Thursday morning by the league. The Titans haven't clinched anything yet, but they can secure the AFC South title as early as Sunday if the Colts lose to the Cardinals.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Jets#Rams#American Football#Usa Today Sports#Heinz Field#The Cincinnati Bengals#Raiders#Browns#Cincy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers add 2 more to Reserve/COVID-19 list

The list of Pittsburgh Steelers players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list continues to grow this week. On Thursday the Steelers added two more players from the 53-man roster to the list. Those players are running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. Buggs and McFarland join defensive tackle Montravius...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos release former Steelers LB from practice squad

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday they were releasing linebacker Avery Williamson from their practice squad. Williamson has bounced between the Broncos and Tennessee Titans this season. This matters to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of reasons. First, Williamson was a guy the Steelers liked enough to trade for...
NFL
FanSided

Everything you need to know about KC Chiefs COVID situation

It’s been a rollercoaster of a week for the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 15, the Chiefs earned a tough road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime on a short week of rest to put some distance between them and every other division rival in the AFC West. With the win, the Chiefs not only essentially locked up their sixth AFC West title but they also stepped into the No. 1 seed in the AFC—at least for the time being.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Steelers vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 16 game

Steelers vs. Chiefs will have big implications for both teams on Sunday, as the Steelers try to stay alive in the AFC playoff race and the Chiefs look to clinch a playoff berth. At 7-6-1, the Steelers’ tie to the Lions is looming large, as they’re half a game out of really being in the thick of the AFC’s race for the No. 7 seed. Every game is key for them now, particularly with the rest of the AFC North being as tight as it is at the moment.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Super League
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
KVOE

Chiefs received good news and bad news Christmas Eve

Some good news and some bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for Sundays showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The good news is tight end Blake Bell has been activated from the Covid list. The bad news punter Tommy Townsend was added to the list Friday. That...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

326K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy