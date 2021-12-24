ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Possible relics of lost WWII U.S. bomber, crew found in Italy

By Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was...

