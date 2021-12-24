ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rising star Boughey ready to take another step forward

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PAX4_0dVEF6Vn00

With the Flat turf season complete and the year ready to draw to a close, there can be few 2021 success stories that gathered pace as quickly as the career of Newmarket-based George Boughey

The 29-year-old took out his licence in July 2019 after spells with Australian trainers Gai Waterhouse and Lloyd Williams and a six-year stint as assistant to Hugo Palmer.

Boughey’s first winner came the month after his licence was granted and since then the yard has followed a steep upward trajectory, multiplying in terms of horses, runners and winners returned.

The trainer’s 2021 aim had been to better last year’s final total of 26 domestic winners, something well and truly exceeded and which includes several significant overseas triumphs.

“I think it probably goes without saying that it’s been a better year than we could have expected,” he said.

“Our aims were to have a stakes winner and have more winners than last year – we’ve had over 80 domestics winners and a couple of stakes winners in France, so it’s been a great year really.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Moecq_0dVEF6Vn00
Mystery Angel winning the Pretty Polly Stakes (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

The yard’s runners took no time to hit their stride as the turf season began and early in the campaign another of Boughey’s aims was realised as Mystery Angel provided him with his first stakes winner when taking the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket in May.

Mystery Angel was then aimed at the Oaks at Epsom in June – a race for which she was only regarded as a 50-1 chance but one she certainly held her own in when finishing second behind Aidan O’Brien’s Snowfall.

Stablemate Oscula also impressed when winning the Woodcote Stakes on the same day, a performance that was the beginning of her ascent into Group company and one that marked a particularly memorable day for Nick Bradley Racing owner of both fillies.

“I think Mystery Angel winning the Pretty Polly was sort of a stamp at the start of the year, we’d had a few two-year-old winners by then but to have a three-year-old go and win a Classic trial was massive,” he said.

“Then the second in the Oaks I think was probably the defining day of our year, Oscula also won the Woodcote in quite a decent field so I think that day was a real highlight.”

Oscula went on to perform with great consistency in Group events through the season, gaining four placings and providing Boughey with his first Pattern winner when taking the Group Three Prix Six Perfections at Deauville in August as stablemate Hellomydarlin finished fifth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rDZU_0dVEF6Vn00
Oscula taking the Woodcote Stakes (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Corazon, another Nick Bradley-owned filly, was a further Group success when taking the Prix d’Arenberg at the same French track in September. But it is the recent overseas exploits of Highclere Racing’s Cachet that provided a fitting end to Boughey’s breakthrough season.

The two-year-old, runner-up in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes, travelled to Del Mar to represent the stable in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and did her connections proud when beaten just a length into fourth in a tightly-bunched finish.

“The Breeders’ Cup is somewhere I’d always dreamt of having a runner, let alone having a winner, and for about three-quarters of the race we looked like we might have won it,” Boughey said.

“To finish with a length behind in the Breeders’ Cup with Cachet was a huge, huge accolade to everyone in the yard.”

Many of the trainer’s wins are made all the more notable by the modest sums for which his high-calibre horses are purchased, with his partnership with Nick Bradley proving to be a particularly fruitful one when Mystery Angel, purchased for £22,000, was sold for 500,000 guineas at Tattersalls earlier in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3ZT0_0dVEF6Vn00
Oscula and connections after her Woodcote Stakes win (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“Mystery Angel was £22,000, Oscula was unsold at £4,000 and was bought as a private breeze-up, while with Corazon, Nick and I bought him for £11,000 and he won the Group Three in France.

“We haven’t had huge budgets and it’s fun to have lots of success with cheaper horses, we’ve also had Khatm, who has won seven races and he was bought for £8,000, so he was a success bought from one of those drafts.

“We’d have about 100 horses in this year, which is great. It’s always been a bit of a policy of mine to try to buy and sell at every sale, we sold plenty of horses in the October sale and bought some, we’ll have a big draft in February and restock for next year in a sense.”

Boughey has done markedly well with two-year-olds and while he intends to purchase more juveniles to uphold that prosperous niche, he is also hopeful his current intake will mature into useful three-year-olds to run alongside winter acquisitions from the big breeding operations.

“A lot of the horses were bought to be active at two and they were active at two. With their pedigrees and their physique it might be tricky for them next year, but Oscula is an example of a filly who may end up in Dubai or Saudi Arabia through the winter as she is very tough and resilient,” he said.

“We’ve bought a number of castoffs from Shadwell and Godolphin over the winter and they’ll be some fun three-year-olds going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vLu4_0dVEF6Vn00
Mystery Angel (left) after the Pretty Polly Stakes (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

“When we started it was very much about trying to have winners wherever we could and trying to improve horses and we’re certainly not going to go away from that, but it’s also about the bigger horses now.

“It’s about the good horses, that’s what attracts the bigger owner and that’s what all of my staff and I want to be training. The better type of horses and having results on the bigger days is where we’re heading hopefully.”

Naturally the target for next season is to surpass this year’s final tally of winners, but there are surely more Group successes to be had and Boughey regards Cachet the most likely to impress next term.

“Again, it’s to try to basically get the best out of everything that we have,” he said of his chief 2022 target.

“In terms of winners we’ve set the bar pretty high and if we were able to have a similar number of winners and continue to have stakes horses that would be great.

“Obviously we want to win a Group One, but I’m a realist, the horses that we have at the moment have to take a big jump forward to get there. But we’re doing all we can so that they can do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIUzD_0dVEF6Vn00
Cachet (blue silks) coming home third in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

“I think Cachet has to be the star of the show really this year and she’s a physical (specimen) who I don’t hope will go on, I expect she’ll go on.

“She’s a decent-sized filly with a pedigree that suggests she’ll make a good three-year-old and she’ll start in something like the Nell Gwynn all being well.

“She’s currently having a winter break, but she’ll be back in January and she’s a very exciting filly I think. Oscula obviously is too, they were two of the better fillies over that distance this year and they’re both very exciting.”

Alongside Nick Bradley Racing and Highclere, two of the most successful racing syndicates in Britain, Boughey has also received support from Amo Racing, the burgeoning operation of Kia Joorabchian.

These are prosperous links for a young trainer to forge and Boughey is very aware of the importance of both the owners that have backed him and the staff that aid him on a daily basis.

“To be training for one of those alone is an honour in such an early stage of my career, let alone the three of them,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJ4ld_0dVEF6Vn00
Boughey’s seven-times winner Khatm (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“They have been massive supporters and hopefully will continue to be so as long as we keep training winners for them, it should be a lot of fun.

“We have been incredibly lucky from the start, my head lad Ady Rogers worked with me at Hugo’s and was with Sir Michael Stoute and Sir Henry Cecil before that.

“He’s a great rock, we talk a lot about the horses and he’s someone on the ground the whole time who has been there, seen it and done it.

“We’ve also got a very good team of young riders, many of whom have ridden winners, so that just makes everything a lot easier for a trainer.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Shishkin headlines Kempton card as he makes Desert Orchid return

All eyes will be on Shishkin when he makes his eagerly-awaited reappearance in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park on Monday. Nicky Henderson’s charge has been all-conquering in his career so far, both over hurdles and fences. He has been beaten just once in 10 outings under rules, when falling on his second start over timber.
SPORTS
newschain

Tornado shocks Mullins with glorious King George victory

Willie Mullins was as surprised as anyone after Tornado Flyer became the biggest-priced winner in the long and illustrious history of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. It is 20 years since the hugely popular Florida Pearl got the better of triple Gold Cup winner Best Mate to provide Ireland’s perennial champion trainer with his only previous success in the Kempton Park showpiece.
SPORTS
newschain

Chacun Pour Soi seeking Leopardstown redemption

Chacun Pour Soi bids to put a disappointing reappearance behind him when he lines up for the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown on Monday. The five-time Grade One was all the rage for the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, but the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old did not jump with his usual fluency and the writing was on the wall for his followers from some way out.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Michael Stoute
Person
Henry Cecil
newschain

Epatante regains Christmas Hurdle crown with stylish success

Epatante regained her Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle crown in style as she came home clear in the Kempton Grade One. Nicky Henderson’s charge landed the prize in 2019 before going on to Champion Hurdle glory the following spring, but she suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Silver Streak last term and could finish only third at Cheltenham in March.
ANIMALS
newschain

Bravemansgame brilliant in Kauto Star demolition

Bravemansgame produced a brilliant performance to get the better of Ahoy Senor in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton. The duo had clashed over hurdles last season, with Ahoy Senor inflicting a shock defeat at Aintree as a 66-1 shot – but Bravemansgame comprehensively reversed that form over the bigger obstacles in what was a highly-anticipated clash.
SPORTS
newschain

A Plus Tard faces seven in Savills Chase defence

Last year’s winner A Plus Tard heads a field of eight runners declared for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown. Henry de Bromhead’s charge lunged late to deny the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Kemboy and Melon in a thrilling renewal of the Grade One contest 12 months ago and the trio will renew rivalries on Tuesday.
SPORTS
newschain

Sir Gerhard makes perfect start to hurdling career

Champion Bumper winner Sir Gerhard made a seamless transition to hurdling with a straightforward victory in the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown. Victorious at the Cheltenham Festival on his first start for Willie Mullins having been with Gordon Elliott, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding met with the first defeat of his career at the Punchestown Festival.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rising Star#Australian#Group
newschain

Tornado Flyer springs King George surprise

Tornado Flyer shocked his rivals as he triumphed as a 28-1 outsider in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park. Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his nephew Danny, Tornado Flyer came home nine lengths clear of dual winner Clan Des Obeaux, while Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo and 3-1 favourite Chantry House failed to fire.
SPORTS
newschain

O’Toole has Crawford purring at Down Royal

Stuart Crawford could not hide the regard in which he holds O’Toole following an easy winning debut over obstacles in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle at Down Royal. Bought by the powerful owning partnership of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede after winning a Fairyhouse...
SPORTS
newschain

Mullins hails ‘awesome’ Leopardstown effort from Ferny Hollow

Ferny Hollow came out on top in a terrific battle with Riviere D’etel for the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown. Despite having made all in his beginners’ chase at Punchestown, Gordon Elliott’s Riviere D’etel was expected to give Ferny Hollow something to aim at given she was getting 13lb as a four-year-old filly.
SPORTS
newschain

Good Boy Bobby on top in Rowland Meyrick

Good Boy Bobby had to show plenty of guts to win the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies. In a race where class came to the fore with the first four places filled by four of the first five on the racecard, it was Good Boy Bobby who proved to be the toughest of them all.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
France
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Native River sights set on Welsh National repeat

He may be turning 12 in a few days, but such is Native River’s class he will still give 10lb and more to the whole of the Coral Welsh National field at Chepstow. One of four previous winners in the race, Colin Tizzard’s 2018 Gold Cup hero loves nothing more than a stamina test in the mud and that is what he will get in Wales once again.
SPORTS
newschain

Master McShee gives Paddy Corkery and Ian Power winner to remember

Master McShee provided trainer Paddy Corkery and jockey Ian Power with the biggest success of their careers when pipping Farouk D’alene in the BoyleSports Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick. Given a brilliantly patient ride by Power, Master McShee pounced on the short-priced favourite after the last to get there...
WORLD
AFP

Early drama in Covid-hit Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Australian super maxi LawConnect snatched an early lead in the annual Sydney to Hobart race Sunday as a Covid-depleted fleet of 88 yachts embarked on one of the world's toughest ocean events. LawConnect hit the front ahead of SHK Scallywag, a rival 30-metre (100-foot) super maxi from Hong Kong whose crew struggled to recover after encountering sail problems in a dramatic early development in the race.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy