Dean Smith against strike but warns of ‘dangerous situation’ over player welfare

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Norwich head coach Dean Smith does not feel he could back a players’ strike – but warned football now finds itself in a “dangerous situation” over player welfare.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.

The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smith has already seen one game called off because of the problems within his own squad and Norwich have more Covid worries ahead of the Boxing Day fixture against Arsenal.

The Canaries boss, though, believes clubs just have to follow the latest Premier League guidelines, which state games must be played if 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper from the squad were available.

Asked whether he would back a player strike if requested by Norwich’s captain, Smith said: “I don’t think you can. We have to follow the guidelines of the league that we are in.

“The Premier League have given their guidelines on what needs to be done to get a game postponed.

They (Premier League) decided the season would continue as was and we have got to fulfil fixtures now, so we have to we have to cope as best we can

“The West Ham game was too much for us, and that got postponed by the Premier League after we submitted a request with the injuries and the illness that we had, so that is the way forward and that is the way we will continue.”

Smith added: “We went into a (Premier League managers’) meeting yesterday where the decisions had already been made, so I think we had already missed the boat in terms of decision making.

“They (Premier League) decided the season would continue as was and we have got to fulfil fixtures now, so we have to cope as best we can.”

Smith had requested Norwich’s game against his former club Aston Villa also be called off because of Covid issues and injuries in the squad.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has been dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak at the club

The Norwich boss revealed he felt “it was bordering on negligible” for him having to field the likes of Sam Byram who was rushed back into action following a lengthy lay-off when sent on as an emergency substitute during the 2-0 defeat.

“I think we are in a dangerous situation now, where we are risking the health and welfare of the players,” said Smith.

City boss Guardiola, meanwhile, suggested on Thursday that players could end up feeling that direct action might prove to have the most impact.

“Should the players and the managers be all together and make a strike, or something,” Guardiola said. “Because just through words it’s not going to be solved?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Guardiola feels there are too many fixtures packed around Christmas

“For FIFA, the Premier League, the broadcasters… the business is more important than the welfare.”

Asked if he felt players really would strike, he said at a press conference: “No, I don’t think so because we want to play, we want to continue, to make the people happy going to the stadium on the 26th, 27th, 29th, 31st and first, and play games because we love to do that.

“I’m not saying there’s a reason to make a strike but (there are) more games and more games and less holidays. It’s a problem.”

Guardiola is not against the idea of playing games over the holiday period, but thinks the fixture list needs to be slimmed down.

“The tradition of Boxing Day in the Premier League is massively important. It is one of the characteristics, it is why the Premier League is special. This is not going to be changed,” he said.

“I would love to play in this period with lots of games. It is tradition from centuries ago. Boxing Day was so nice for families to go to the stadiums. I can imagine January 1 in London – Arsenal v Man City – it will be so nice.

“The problem is the fixtures. The calendar, 365 days a year with international duties for the national team, huge competitions with a lot of games.

“The players have two or three weeks of holiday in the summer and it’s the season again. This is too much.”

Patrick Vieira would not support players' strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players' strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira would NOT support a players' strike over welfare concerns amid worries from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson... but the Crystal Palace boss admits he is 'worried' for stars returning from Covid

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players' strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.
The Independent

Pep Guardiola urges fans to wear masks at games to limit spread of coronavirus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged supporters to wear masks in stadiums to limit the spread of coronavirus.Under recently-introduced Government Plan B regulations, fans now need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend games.There has been speculation, however, that the authorities could go further and force games back behind closed doors – as they were during Project Restart and for most of last season – amid surging case numbers in England.Guardiola, who lost his mother to the virus last year, does not want to see that happen again but does think people could...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Leicester as Man City claim 'rollercoaster' win

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were never in control against Leicester after a frantic Boxing Day contest ended in a 6-3 win for his side.The champions raced into a 4-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium but were pegged back to 4-3 before producing a strong finish to settle a Premier League classic.The victory was City's ninth in succession and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table, but Guardiola conceded he could hardly breathe easily.The Spaniard said: "It was a rollercoaster, a typical Boxing Day with a lot of goals. For everyone it was an entertaining game."It's...
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years' time, with everyone...
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it's uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona's Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is "flirting with an exit" from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: "I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we've had."The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal's Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn't only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That's the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club's Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds' postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United's fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
