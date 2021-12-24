ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert: Record warmth on Christmas Day

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) - Very windy conditions will continue for the rest of your Christmas Eve. Grant Dade says Christmas Eve Night will see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Sunday Afternoon Snow Could Complicate Holiday Travel

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading home to the Twin Cities from a holiday destination Sunday, you may want to consider leaving early. Snow is expected to move into western and southern Minnesota after 4 p.m., hitting the metro right around 7 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner says to expect 2 to 4 inches. Winter weather alerts out for tonights storm. We are looking at 6"+ for blue counties & 4" or less for purple. Freezing rain is possible after midnight especially if you are further south. @wcco pic.twitter.com/VLzTakrqSg — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) December 26, 2021 After that, it’ll move...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Christmas Eve#First Alert#Christmas Night#Kfvs
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
ALBANY, GA
News Channel 25

Record Warm for our Christmas Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Merry Christmas! We saw temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon in some areas, breaking the record of 79! A warm day for everyone opening presents today, and it looks like that heat is going anywhere for a few days. Tomorrow morning we will see lows in the 60s and then warm up to the upper 70s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. But, we are looking at a breezier Sunday with wind speeds in the 10-20 mph range.
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: Slightly cooler today

(KFVS) - After record highs on Christmas Day, it will be just slightly cooler today. Patchy, dense morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy cool conditions. Brian Alworth says morning temps, mainly in the 40s, will slowly rise to near 60 by this evening. As the front returns from...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy