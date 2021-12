SIRENS: Crash At Delray Tennis Center, Sick At CVS, Fuel Spill At Airport

You Heard Sirens On Thursday. We Know Where They Went.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Someone was so sick at CVS in West Boca Raton on Thursday that they needed an ambulance. A fuel spill at Palm Beach International Airport also needed an emergency response, as did a crash at Delray Tennis Center.

The following is a list of selected calls dispatched yesterday by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Additional information, when available, appears in parenthesis next to the call.

SELECTION OF FIRE RESCUE CALLS FOR DECEMBER 23, 2021 IN PALM BEACH COUNTY:

1:38 AM — CAR ACCIDENT WITH ROLLOVER — Delray Beach Tennis Center.

3:32 AM — MEDICAL ALARM — Buckingham Court in St. Andrews Country Club.

4:30 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Palm Beach International Airport.

4:52 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Reflections at Mission Bay.

5:19 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Kings Point.

8:10 AM — SICK PERSON — Knightsbridge at Polo Club, Boca Raton.

8:26 AM — ASSAULT — NW 7TH Avenue and NW 1st Street, Delray Beach.

11:21 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Boca Lakes, Boca Raton.

11:28 AM — FAINTING — Publix at Boynton Beach Blvd. and Lyons Road, Boynton. Beach.

1:11 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — Boca Rio Road and Glades Road, Boca Raton.

2:03 PM — SUICIDE ATTEMPT — Woodstream at Lakes of Boca Raton.

2:12 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — The Cypresses at Boca Lago.

2:40 PM — SICK PERSON — CVS at Yamato Road and State Road 7, Boca Raton.

2:58 PM — FIRE ALARM — Lotus, Delray Beach.

3:18 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — SB I-95 At Congress Avenue, Delray Beach.

3:42 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — Villages of Oriole Plaza, Delray Beach.

4:23 PM — TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH PEDESTRIAN — 4989 Bocaire Blvd. in Bocaire Country Club.

5:20 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — The Palms at Boca Pointe.

6:06 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Cypress Bend at Lakes of Boca Raton.

6:53 PM — INTOXICATION — Boca Rio Road in Lakes At Boca Rio.

6:55 PM — FUEL SPILL — Palm Beach International Airport.

7:07 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Kings Point.

7:42 PM — FIRE ALARM — Cedarwood at Boca West.

8:05 PM — CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM — Sutton Plate at Polo Club, Boca Raton.

9:48 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Bocaire Blvd., Bocaire Country Club.

10:11 PM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — 100 Block of NE 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach.

11:51 PM — ACCIDENT INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN — Baracasa Way and Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton.

