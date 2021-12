Entering a postseason that will not feature the Seattle Seahawks will leave the organization with more questions than answers as they head into the offseason. The rollercoaster ride that has been the 2021 regular season has highlighted the flaws of this Seattle team that have been covered up for the last couple of years. As in years past, the blame cannot be solely put on Pete Carroll as this Seahawks defense is top 10 in major statistical categories in the second half of the season. The problems have actually fallen on the offensive side of the ball.

