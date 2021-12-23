ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

November: One more registered sex offender living in ZIP Code 62924

By Carbondale Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently one more registered sex offender living in ZIP Code 62924 in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry....

Esquire

It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
How many inmates sentenced in Jackson County will be released during week ending Dec. 25?

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Jackson County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
State
Illinois State
Q1 2022: one inmate sentenced in Williamson County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Williamson County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Q1 2022: seven inmates sentenced in Jackson County to be released

There are seven inmates sentenced to jail in Jackson County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Wilson Franklin for armed habitual criminal. Wilson Franklin spent more than eight years incarcerated.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

