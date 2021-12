KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -Early Thursday morning Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety crews responded to reports of a fire in the 2800 block of South Burdick Street. Officers arrived at the building around 1:00 a.m. to find heavy smoke conditions and fire in the basement of a multi-residential structure. They say an aggressive fire attack was conducted, which contained the fire to one residence, and the fire was extinguished within 14 minutes from the first 911 call.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO